VADOC Thanks Those Who Attended, Watched K-9 Rivan Memorial Service

Agency News April 12, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) wishes to thank the hundreds of in-person guests and thousands more who watched the memorial service online for VADOC K-9 Rivan.

The support and attendance at the memorial service of Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance “Terry” Cole, Delegate Otto Wachsmann, R-83rd District, representatives from the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, and representatives from the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares was sincerely appreciated.

Additionally, the VADOC extends its sincere appreciation to its partner agencies across the Commonwealth who sent representatives, including Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, Virginia Information Technologies Agency, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg, Piedmont Regional Jail Authority, Prince George County Police Department, Richmond Police Department, and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office. The VADOC was also honored to have representatives attend from five other state departments of corrections, including Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Rivan’s memorial service occurred Thursday, April 11 at the Virginia Department of Corrections Academy for Staff Development – Crozier.

“I also thank all of the members of our VADOC team who participated in or attended the memorial service, and the many citizens from Virginia and beyond, who took the time to call or write our agency offering sincere condolences and support for our public safety mission,” VADOC Director Chad Dotson said. “Your words of support for Officer Phillip Fields and condolences for Rivan have meant so much during this difficult time. The safety of our staff is paramount, and this event honored the line of duty death of Rivan, a K-9 killed on Tuesday, April 2 while heroically protecting its assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison.

“Finally, I want to thank all VADOC employees and public safety partners who participated in the K-9 procession, and Virginia State Police Special Agent Shannon M. Pinto for playing bagpipes during the procession,” Director Dotson continued. “The moment truly showcased the special bond K-9 handlers have with their assigned K-9 and was a fitting tribute to Rivan.”

A broadcast of Rivan’s memorial service is available on the VADOC’s Facebook page.