KBC Tools & Machinery introduces King's Smart DVR Drill Presses to North America
Brainiac Drill Presses from KBC Tools & Machinery and King Industrial Make Machine Shops Smarter.
Can a drill press be smarter than the operator?”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools & Machinery, a leading distributor of industrial tooling and machinery in North America since 1965, and King Industrial are pleased to announce the introduction of the first to the market NOVA DVR metal cutting 16”Viking and 18” Voyager drill presses to the North American industrial market.
KBC Tools & Machinery, King Industrial’s largest distributor of metalworking machinery in Canada and The United States, is pleased to showcase and stock the new King Nova Voyager 16” and 18” DVR (digital variable reluctance) Drill Presses with powerful high torque direct drive motors – no pulleys or belts and the ability to tap holes without a tapping head. These machines bring a level of sophistication to standard industrial equipment never seen before at these prices.
At a touch of the button operators, even inexperienced machinists, get the right finish the first time by checking the Machinery’s Handbook, the Bible of the metalworking industry, or the manufacturer’s website of the tools chosen, and then choosing the most appropriate RPM. This helps to ensure that operators are not burning up the cutting edge of their tools while getting the proper finishing cut. This results in less damaged tools, workpieces, and wear and tear on the machine itself. Having the right RPM results in less rework and post production operations, which means greater efficiency and profitability. As John Wooden said, “If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?” With KBC and Kings’ Nova Voyager and VIking DRV Drill Presses you can easily and effectively do it right the first time – quality first.
Ted Fuller, Vice President of Outillages King Canada, says it best, “Can a drill press be smarter than the operator? – we think so. The NOVA Voyager DVR 18” Drill Press and NOVA Viking DVR 16” Drill Press were conceived and designed to take all the guess-work (and second-guessing) out of all of your drilling operations. At the very least, these Presses will eliminate the common mistakes or guesses of speed selection versus drill bit type and size selection versus work materials. They will beep when you get to depth, or stop to prevent passing your desired depth, and unlike other drill presses, they can automatically reverse to back out of the hole. Another twist is the Adaptive Control™ Software, which helps users make the appropriate selections.
Anything but boring, you can also customize and save settings for repeat operations. When you have a DVR (Digital Variable Reluctance) motor, then the direct drive motor is incredibly smooth with no pulleys or belts to vibrate.
These machines represent the most innovative advancement since motors were first added to drill presses almost a century ago! The NOVA Voyager 18” Drill Press and the NOVA Viking 16” Drill Press are the most versatile drill presses on the market, easily able to handle wood, metal, plastics and glass. Features like Tapping Assist Function, Electronic Braking and 6", (4.1/2” for the 16” model), of Quill Travel in 2 Revolutions of the Handle make for a user-friendly experience.
We all say we want to be safer and yet neglect to do it. The Nova Drill Presses will help overcome this too. They have a slow start and pilot hole features, and best of all, you never have to change a belt. They have Built-in Sensors for Load, Depth, Vibration and an Emergency Stop. Perfect for that school shop. In a phrase- Coolest Drill Presses ever!”
Nova 18” Voyager Drill Press with DVR High Torque Motor: Prewired for 1-3/4 HP Direct Drive; Single Phase Input Supply, 110-120V, 15 Amp, KBC Part # 6-125-076, King Model #58006
• Can be wired 220-240V, 10-15 Amp, 2 HP (Requires optional plug change)
• Variable Speed: 50-3,000 RPM, optional setting can add additional variable speed range of 3,000 – 5,000 RPM
• No pulleys or belts
• Swing: 18"
• Spindle Travel: 6"
• Spindle Taper: MT-2
• Spindle Distance to Table: (Max.) 23-1/8"
• Spindle Distance to Base: 40-7/8"
• Table Size (L x W): 16-1/2" x 16-1/2"
• Table Tilt (Deg.): -45° to +45°
• Table Rotation (Deg.): 360°
• Chuck Size: 5/8"
• Column Diameter: 3.62"
• Base Size (L x W): 22-1/4" x 17-1/2"
• Weight (Net/Shipping): 284 lbs. /313 lbs.
• An optional Safety Guard with limit switch is available for this drill press provides even great safety for the operator, a true must have for the safety conscious shop, KBC Part # 6-125-077, King Model #58501
Nova 16” Viking Drill Press with DVR High Torque Motor: Prewired for 1 HP Direct Drive; Single Phase Input Supply, 110-120V, 15 Amp, KBC Part # 6-125-075,l King Model # 83705
https://www.kbctools.com/itemdetail/6-125-075?utm_source=digial_flyer&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=Apr2024_SaleFlyer
• Can be wired 220-240V, 10-15 Amp, 2 HP (Requires optional plug change)
• Variable Speed: 150-3000 RPM, optional setting can add additional variable speed range of 3,000-6,000 RPM with no pulleys or belts
• Swing: 16"
• Spindle Travel: 4-1/2"
• Spindle Taper: MT-2
• Spindle Distance to Table: (Max.) 26-5/8"
• Spindle Distance to Base: 46-3/4"
• Table Size (L x W): 12-5/8" square
• Table Tilt (Deg.): -45° to +45°
• Table Rotation (Deg.): 360°
• Chuck Size: 5/8"
• Column Diameter: 3.00"
• Base Size (L x W): 20" x 12-5/8"
• Weight (Net/Shipping): 160 lbs. /175 lbs.
The Digital Variable Reluctance (DVR) Direct Drive technology with Adaptive Control Software helps to produce optimum results in metal, wood, plastic, and glass and spindle speeds of 150-5,5500 RPM by accurately and easily dialing it in without the hassle of resistance knobs. The 16” and 18” drill presses provide a constant torque under load. They come complete with depth and vibration sensors and emergency stops as well as automatic electronic depth stops which stops the operator from drilling too deep as well as slow start pilot holes, tapping assist with chip breaking cycle and self start functions. The drill presses come complete with electronic braking and forward and reverse ability allowing for thread tapping without the addition of a tapping head to the setup or cost.
So, rather than making a costly mistake when choosing the right drill, metal, and RPM for the job, smart operators and machine shops choose NOVA drill presses to do the job right. With shortages in trained machinists, general labor, and rising costs for materials and all inputs, “It is always cheaper to do the job right the first time.”, Phil Crosby.
KBC Tools & Machinery is also an excellent source for high speed, TiN coated, carbide tipped, and solid carbide drills, and all accessories needed for drilling. KBC’s full offering is online at www.kbctools.com.
King Canada has been selling metalworking machinery now for almost 40 years. Ted Fuller, quoted in the article, is Vice President of King Canada and has been with the company now for almost 24 years. Ted has a long history in the power tool and machinery industry.
The King Industrial line of metalworking machinery is specifically manufactured for industrial applications, whether that be for repair and maintenance or production facilities. King Industrial will keep on working and making chips and profits for you. King Canada is committed to quality equipment supported by a huge inventory of over 40,000 component parts warehoused in Montreal, PQ along with over 400 service centers across Canada and The US. King Canada along with KBC Tools & Machinery have toll free phone numbers in order so that clients with technical issues have access to industry specialists to answer technical questions relating to upcoming purchases and machinery already on their shop floors.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
