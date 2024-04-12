Join MDC, Roubidoux Fly Fishers Association for bluegill fishing April 27 in Rolla

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Roubidoux Fly Fishers Association are hosting a free fly tying and fishing program focused on catching pond bluegill from 8 a.m. to noon on April 27 at Bray Conservation Area (CA).

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199183. Space is limited to 15 participants.

“The half-day program will consist of tying two types of flies, learning how to properly use a fly rod, followed by some catch-and-release fishing,” said MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke.

Instruction and equipment will be provided, but you may bring your own fly-tying equipment, he added.

This workshop will be held at Marguerite Bray CA, near Rolla. Participants 16 and older must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. All participants must be 11 years or older (parent must accompany any participant ages 11-15).

Learn more about where to fish, when, and how, online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

Find more free programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.