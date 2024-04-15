Revival Los Angeles: An Uplifting Series of Nightly Services with Evangelists Jonathan and Adalis Shuttlesworth
Evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth founded Revival Today in 2007 and has been preaching The Gospel full time since 2002.
A Week of Miracles, Healing, and Powerful Teachings at the Sheraton Gateway Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Today Church announces the Revival Los Angeles meetings, a series of nightly services scheduled from April 14th to April 19th, Sunday to Friday at 7 PM. These gatherings, which aim to offer spiritual rejuvenation and personal breakthroughs, will be held at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles. Renowned Evangelists Jonathan and Adalis Shuttlesworth will lead this transformative event.
Event Details:
Dates: April 14th - April 19th (Sunday – Friday)
Time: 7 PM Nightly
Location: Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles (6101 W. Century Blvd.)
Registration: Free event. Attendees receive a complimentary book when they register at revivaltoday.com/events.
Special Highlights:
Powerful Preaching: Dynamic and inspiring messages from Evangelists Jonathan and Adalis Shuttlesworth, who are dedicated to preaching the Gospel and assisting individuals in achieving spiritual growth and healing, will be featured.
Personal Turnarounds: Significant changes and new directions in life are fostered by the powerful Word of God and the anointing of the Holy Spirit.
About Revival Today Church:
Founded by Evangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth, Revival Today Church and its associated ministries are steadfast in their mission to reach the lost and hurting with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. With a focus on soul-winning and Holy Spirit-empowered services, the church is committed to biblical teachings that promote faith, healing, prosperity, and a victorious life. Launched in 2022, Revival Today Church continues to impact lives both locally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and around the globe through its broadcasts and outreach programs.
Join Us:
Revival Los Angeles is ideal for those seeking a spiritual awakening. It is a place for family, friends, and anyone in need of hope and healing to gather and experience the power of faith together.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit revivaltoday.com/events
Contact:
Stephanie Miller
stephanie@revivaltoday.com
www.revivaltoday.com
