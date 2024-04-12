Ventura Air Services Acquires Alpha Aircraft Services, Enhancing Private Jet Charter Experience

Alpha Aviation Services has successfully returned thousands of aircraft back to service. Ventura Air Services is a private jet charter company who has been in operation since 1955.

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Air Services, a provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services since 1955, announced today the successful acquisition of Alpha Aircraft Services, by its sister company Ventura Air Charters Inc. Alpha is a prominent AOG Maintenance company based out of Teterboro, NJ specializing in servicing AOG aircraft.

Alpha Aircraft Services boasts a remarkable track record, having returned thousands aircraft to an airworthy condition over the past three years. Their comprehensive range of services includes scheduled maintenance, unscheduled maintenance, engine and airframe repairs, as well as navigation systems updates and MEL discrepancy resolutions for time-sensitive flights.

The decision to acquire Alpha Aircraft Services was driven by Venturas long standing partnership with Alpha, recognizing their exceptional capabilities in addressing AOG needs promptly and effectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alpha Aircraft Services into the Ventura family," said Sam Wolf, President of Ventura Air Services. "The decision to acquire Alpha Aircraft Services was driven by our commitment to aircraft reliability and the desire to strengthen our retail service offerings.”

The acquisition, finalized on April 1st, 2024, marks a significant milestone for both companies.

There are no planned changes in leadership or management structure as Ventura Air Services is committed to integrating Alpha Aircraft Services seamlessly into its existing operations.

"We’re excited to be joining forces with Ventura, ensuring that we continue delivering outstanding aircraft maintenance services to both our loyal clients and those coming aboard from Ventura. We anticipate a seamless transition, with no impact to our clients nor to the valued employees of either company. Through this partnership, we are looking to increase our number of technicians and expand our offerings. " said Manny Malandrenias, owner of Alpha Air Services.

Ventura looks forward to leveraging the expertise and resources of Alpha Aircraft Services to enhance its service offerings and provide even greater value to its customers.

About Ventura

Since 1955, Ventura has established itself as a premier provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services, delivering exceptional travel experiences to clients around the world. With in-house aircraft maintenance and avionics departments and an expanding fleet of Citation Excels and Challenger 604s, Ventura is poised to continue building on its reputation as an industry leader. Ventura’s unique and innovative business model offers point-to-point pricing, operational excellence, and a commitment to safety and reliability that sets them apart in the industry. For more information, visit venturajet.com.