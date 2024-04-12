MDC to hold multicultural event April 26 at Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Love for the outdoors is universal, but many countries and cultures have their own unique ways of appreciating the natural resources around us.

People can learn more about how the outdoors are enjoyed in other cultures at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Cultural Connections With Nature.” This program will be from 6-9 p.m. on April 26 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This free program is designed for all ages. No registration is required, but people can learn more about this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199147

At the April 26 event, MDC staff and other members of southwest Missouri’s multicultural community will show how other countries and cultures in this part of the world and elsewhere celebrate the outdoors. Participants include representatives of the Choctaw nation, Grupo Latinoamericano, Southwest Missouri Indian Center, the Missouri State University International Student Center, Bollywood Dance Academy, Audubon Missouri, Dickerson Park Zoo, and others. Families who come to this free event can enjoy live performances, demonstrations, booths, crafts for kids, and food trucks. If the nature center parking lot is filled, additional parking will be available at nearby Living Memorial Park (4323 S. Nature Center Way).

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.