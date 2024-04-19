Palmetto Appoints Lawrence H. Summers to its Advisory Board
Summers will contribute his economic expertise to the clean technology company in a shared commitment to sustainable energy development.
Decarbonization is not only vital for environmental sustainability but also for stabilizing global long-term economic growth.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Palmetto, a technology company accelerating residential clean energy adoption across the United States, announced the appointment of notable economist Lawrence H. Summers to its Advisory Board.
— Lawrence H. Summers
Summers brings deep expertise to Palmetto, having served as Secretary of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton and Director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. His extensive understanding of economic policy and commitment to sustainable development align firmly with Palmetto's work to democratize access to renewable energy sources.
Palmetto is at the forefront of clean technology innovations with a best-in-class platform model that deploys clean energy solutions at scale, ensuring widespread access and impact. Summers' appointment comes at a moment when the country’s energy infrastructure must transition to renewable energy sources for climate change mitigation.
“Understanding the broader economic landscape in the clean technology space is critical, perhaps more than many other sectors. We operate within an environment directly and indirectly impacted by monetary and fiscal policy, consumer sentiment, energy rates, foreign policy, and overall health of the economy,” said Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto. “We are thrilled to bring Larry’s perspective to our team as we continue to navigate the markets and ensure that we are building for a long-term, successful Company.”
“We are living in an era of rising energy prices and accelerating climate change,” said Summers. “Decarbonization is not only vital for environmental sustainability but also for stabilizing global long-term economic growth. I am excited to join Palmetto in its mission and contribute to advancing the future of clean energy in the United States.”
Summers joins an impressive group of advisors with expertise spanning diverse industries, including policy, DEI, fintech, software, and industry operations. Palmetto’s Advisory Board includes Neil Chatterjee, Former Commissioner of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Catherine McKenna, Former Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada; Monica Williams, The Equity Project; Nirav Tolia, Nextdoor; Mike Lamach, Former Chairman of Trane Technologies; and Molly Graham, former Facebook executive.
ABOUT PALMETTO:
Palmetto, an award-winning clean tech company, is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto’s technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale.
Palmetto is a B2B and D2C company offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver differentiated price points and services to the end consumers. Examples of products are: Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach (financial products), Energy Intelligence (machine learning energy recommendation algorithms), Asset Management Platforms (for Customer Service) and many others to come.
Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com.
