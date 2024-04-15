The National Infusion Collaborative welcomes ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) as a member
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, has joined the National Infusion Collaborative™ (NIC). Bainbridge Health launched the NIC in 2022, in partnership with Purdue University’s Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering, to advance the safety and stewardship of intravenous medication use. As a member organization, ASHP will work alongside leaders from Purdue University’s Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering and Bainbridge Health to further advance the NIC.
The NIC's mission is to create an academic, research-driven forum for medication safety leaders to share best practices, learn from a nationwide network of professionals, and promote a zero-harm environment for patients receiving intravenous medications.
Through its work with the NIC, ASHP will continue to be a driving force behind pharmacy best practices and innovation. "ASHP's participation significantly strengthens the collaborative effort. We are delighted to have their deep expertise and perspective guiding the collaborative", said Sean O’Neill, Chief Clinical Officer of Bainbridge Health.
ASHP expressed their enthusiasm about joining the NIC.
“ASHP is thrilled to join the National Infusion Collaborative as part of our goal of advancing the optimal, safe, and effective use of medication for all people all of the time,” said Douglas J. Scheckelhoff, ASHP senior vice president of practice advancement. “This collaboration further supports our efforts to promote patient safety and advance pharmacy practice.”
The NIC is expected to surpass more than 500 hospital members in 2024. ASHP, Bainbridge Health, and Purdue University encourage anyone involved with the oversight of infusion pumps, including patient safety organizations and infusion pump manufacturers, to participate.
For media inquiries, please visit the National Infusion Collaborative website.
Joanne Hatfield, PharmD, BCPS and Sean O’Neill, PharmD
The NIC's mission is to create an academic, research-driven forum for medication safety leaders to share best practices, learn from a nationwide network of professionals, and promote a zero-harm environment for patients receiving intravenous medications.
Through its work with the NIC, ASHP will continue to be a driving force behind pharmacy best practices and innovation. "ASHP's participation significantly strengthens the collaborative effort. We are delighted to have their deep expertise and perspective guiding the collaborative", said Sean O’Neill, Chief Clinical Officer of Bainbridge Health.
ASHP expressed their enthusiasm about joining the NIC.
“ASHP is thrilled to join the National Infusion Collaborative as part of our goal of advancing the optimal, safe, and effective use of medication for all people all of the time,” said Douglas J. Scheckelhoff, ASHP senior vice president of practice advancement. “This collaboration further supports our efforts to promote patient safety and advance pharmacy practice.”
The NIC is expected to surpass more than 500 hospital members in 2024. ASHP, Bainbridge Health, and Purdue University encourage anyone involved with the oversight of infusion pumps, including patient safety organizations and infusion pump manufacturers, to participate.
For media inquiries, please visit the National Infusion Collaborative website.
Joanne Hatfield, PharmD, BCPS and Sean O’Neill, PharmD
Chairs of the National Infusion Collaborative
email us here