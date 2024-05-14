PatchMaster Announces Grand Opening of New Franchise in Kansas City
Our goal is to provide top-notch drywall repair services with integrity, quality, and efficiency. We aim to build strong relationships within the community while delivering exceptional results.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, a leading drywall repair franchise, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Kansas City. Owned and operated by Adam and Melissa Mitchell, these franchise owners bring decades of professional experience and a commitment to quality service to the Kansas Metropolitan Area.
— Adam Mitchell, Owner, PatchMaster Serving Kansas City
With over 30 years of experience in operations management within the restaurant industry, Adam Mitchell brings a wealth of knowledge in staffing, development, and leadership. With over 20 years in Human Resources, Melissa Mitchell adds expertise in personnel management and organizational development. Together, their combined skill sets make them ideal candidates to lead a PatchMaster franchise.
The Mitchells discovered PatchMaster through thorough research and consultation, identifying a significant need for reliable and affordable drywall repair services in their communities. As proprietors of multiple homes in Florida and Missouri, they understand the challenges of finding skilled professionals for such specialized tasks.
"We are thrilled to bring PatchMaster to Kansas City," said Adam Mitchell. "Our goal is to provide top-notch drywall repair services with integrity, quality, and efficiency. We aim to build strong relationships within the community while delivering exceptional results."
The new PatchMaster franchise will serve the Northland, Overland Park, Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, and all Kansas City metro communities. As a woman-owned and led business, the Mitchells are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within their organization.
PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara, conveyed his excitement about the Michell's joining PatchMaster, expressing, "Adam and Melissa Mitchell exemplify the dedication and expertise we value in our franchise owners. With their extensive background in operations and human resources, coupled with a strong commitment to their community, we are confident they will excel in providing top-notch service to the Kansas City area.”
In their free time, Adam and Melissa enjoy traveling, spending time with family, and engaging in activities with their daughter and granddaughter. Their family and friends have been instrumental in supporting their entrepreneurial journey.
PatchMaster Serving Kansas City officially opened its doors on April 15, 2024. For inquiries or to schedule a service, please contact Adam and Melissa Mitchell at (816) 286-4833 or visit kansascity.patchmaster.com.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Marketing Department
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+19739444900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube