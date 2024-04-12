Grundfos executives tackle global sewer security at Global Water Summit 2024
Grundfos panel ‘The Gold Standard in Sewer Security’ to tackle the need to balance environmental protection with financial sustainability.LONDON, UK, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water system failures cost cities nearly $200 billion annually, according to data from C40 Cities, highlighting just how important tackling sewer security is for the global water industry.
The Global Water Summit, the flagship water sector event of the year, is taking place in London on 15-17 April and will host a number of important industry discussions.
On 16th April, Ralph Exton VP, Chief Marketing Officer at Grundfos Water Utility, the leading global pump and water solutions company, will be joined by a panel of global industry leaders as they seek to define the gold standard in sewer security. In particular, the group will discuss the need to create clean, safe water bodies and liveable cities while balancing environmental protection, public expectations, and financial sustainability.
Ralph will be joined by Paul Louth, Head of Water Recycling Networks & Alliances at Anglian Water; Kevin Shafer, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District; Rohit Aggarwala, Commissioner at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection; Marco Blazina, Director wastewater at MM spa (Italy); and Radhika Fox, the Former Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water.
Attendees to the break-out session will be able to hear first-hand from the speakers on their own objectives and priorities for sewer security, their perspectives on the feasibility and challenges of aiming for zero spills, what cities with old infrastructure like Milan are doing, how to manage stormwater with climate change and increasing wet weather events, and the new sensor and telemetry technologies available to predict and prevent spillages and overflow.
Ralph Exton, VP, CMO at Grundfos Water Utility said:
“At Grundfos we are pioneers in water solutions to tackle the biggest energy and climate challenges, and sewer security is top of the agenda when it comes to mitigating the impact of the increasing number of extreme weather events we are facing.
“I’m honoured to be hosting a panel with so many leading experts in our field, and I know the discussion will be a productive one as we grapple with defining the gold standard for the industry to aim for.
“Sewer security remains a priority focus for the Grundfos business, and we’re committed to understanding the possibilities of reaching zero-spills in the future. That’s why next month we’ll be launching a white paper with Global Water Intelligence, which will provide actionable insights on the best practices and the tools to build resilient networks and liveable cities.”
In 2023 Grundfos acquired Metasphere, a leading provider of telemetry and analytics solutions for water and sewer networks. This enables Grundfos’ customers to benefit from industry-leading hardware and analytics software for the prediction and prevention of sewer network overflows.
About Grundfos
As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water-efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries, and buildings. At Grundfos, we want to keep water flowing, while reducing the energy consumption that leads to increasing emissions. Since 1945, Grundfos has been committed to pioneering solutions to solve the world’s water and climate challenges and to improve the quality of life for people. We’re driven to take on the world’s water and climate challenges, developing solutions together with our customers, partners and suppliers that touch millions and millions of people every day. Owned by the Grundfos Foundation (Poul Due Jensen Foundation), Grundfos is a multi-national company with global headquarters in Denmark and the U.S. Main Office and Global Headquarters for Water Utility in Brookshire, Texas. For more information, visit www.grundfos.com and connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.
