MPD Arrests Suspect in Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce the arrest of a man for a stabbing in Northeast.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 8:55 a.m., the victim and the suspect were involved in a traffic accident and both vehicles stopped at a gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. An altercation ensued and the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene in their vehicle.

Officers located the suspects vehicle in Southeast, and arrested the suspect at their residence.

As a result of the detectives investgiation, 23-year-old Dustin Bryan, of Southeast, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 24053495

###

