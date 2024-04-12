Experience easy enrolment in EASA-compliant courses and cost-effective pricing with Sofema Online
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving aviation industry, staying ahead means not only meeting regulatory compliance but exceeding it. Sofema Online (SOL) has pioneered a way to ensure that your company not only keeps pace but sets the pace.
The "Enrol Now - Pay Later" (ENPL) program is your gateway to a world of exceptional EASA regulatory-compliant training without the upfront financial commitment.
Leading companies across the aviation sector and beyond are leveraging this scheme to empower their teams without the immediate financial strain. SOL Clients are experiencing the unparalleled advantage of immediate course access and streamlined payment options, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and regulatory compliance.
A few of the Enrol Now - Pay Later clients include:
>> Air Albania Shpk
>> AMROS Group
>> ANEM
>> AEM Limited
>> Aero Inspection Asia Pte Ltd
>> Avalon Aero Technical Services Ltd
>> BOS Aerospace Ltd
>> DAT LT, UAB
>> DC Aviation Dubai
>> Execujet Aviation Nigeria FZE
Why join Enrol Now - Pay Later (ENPL)
>> Immediate Access: Enrol in 350+ cutting-edge online courses, packages, and diplomas without waiting for payment clearance.
>> Flexible Payments: Receive a consolidated monthly invoice with a generous 30-day payment term. Manage the training budget without compromising on quality or timing.
>> Exclusive Discounts: Benefit from a minimum 15% discount on individual courses and a 10% discount on our comprehensive packages and diplomas.
>> Administrative Simplicity: Nominate a Company Account Manager to effortlessly monitor progress and manage enrolments, with detailed reports and a single invoice for straightforward tracking and maximum savings.
>> Flexibility and Scalability: The program's flexibility allows companies of any size to scale their training needs up or down based on current requirements and budgets. Whether it's onboarding new employees, upskilling current staff, or ensuring regulatory compliance, the Enrol Now Pay Later program adapts to the company's evolving needs.
The ENPL program is designed to fit every company's unique needs and budget. It provides the opportunity to empower staff, enhance compliance, and drive efficiency, all while managing cash flow more effectively.
>> To become a member of our Privileged Training Partner Program (required for joining the ENLP program) and to start using the benefits of "Enrol Now - Pay Later," contact team@sassofia.com.
