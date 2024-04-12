CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu & COO Abhi Share their Experiences in Two Newly Published Books
EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leader in cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP), is excited to announce the release of two new books authored by their CEO Anshu Bansal and COO Abhi Arora. These insightful publications capture their wealth of experience, offering invaluable entrepreneurship and cloud security lessons.
"How a $40 Uber Ride Turned into a $480M Company: Shape Your Tomorrow With The Decisions You Make Today" is a compelling memoir by Anshu Bansal. It chronicles his journey from a serendipitous Uber ride to co-founding HyreCar, a company now valued at $480 million. Together with his business partner, Abhi Arora, Anshu shares the personal and professional challenges they faced while building their multimillion-dollar venture. This book provides readers with valuable lessons on resilience, adaptability, and innovation.
"The Future of Cloud Security: Attack Paths and Graph-based Technology" addresses the critical and expanding issue of cloud security risks. Co-authored by Anshu and Abhi, this guide offers a deep dive into the technologies and strategies necessary for safeguarding digital infrastructures in an era of rapid technological advancement. Readers will find expert analysis and actionable strategies to understand and combat current and emerging security threats.
Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a seasoned business professional, or a cybersecurity enthusiast, these books are essential additions to your reading list.
Both the books are now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions. Click here secure your copies and embark on a journey of discovery and enlightenment.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
Emily Thompson
