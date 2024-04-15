Payments Leader Dejavoo Unveils Bold New Branding and Unified Website to Enhance Customer Experience
It’s more than a transaction; with Dejavoo, it’s the power to do more.
As we grow and expand, our mission remains the same. We remain focused on providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced payments ecosystem.”MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejavoo, a global leader in payment solutions, today announced its new corporate rebranding and the launch of a unified website that showcases its hardware products and software applications. The rebranding initiative reflects the company's growth and expansion into international markets, now operating on three continents.
— Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO, Dejavoo
The rebranding also reinforces the company’s name as a playful take on the French term déjà vu, where you feel like you've experienced something before. Dejavoo wants its customers to feel at home with their solutions right from the start. It's like meeting an old friend.
But Dejavoo isn't content with just being familiar. According to Amit Iris Zenou, VP of Marketing, “We’re all about shaking things up and bringing new ideas to the table, like déjà vu with a side of innovation.”
“When I began my career in the payments industry 30 years ago, I quickly realized the need to empower small and medium-sized businesses with affordable, dependable, and secure payment solutions,” said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo.
"Today, we are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity and website, which better represent our company's global presence and our dedication to continuing our mission to deliver state-of-the-art payment solutions to the marketplace," Zenou continued. "As we grow and expand, we remain focused on providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced payments ecosystem."
For over 18 years, Dejavoo has been at the forefront of the payments industry, providing cutting-edge products and services designed to empower small to medium-sized businesses. The company's commitment to innovation has enabled its clients to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The new website, Dejavoo.io, offers a streamlined user experience, allowing visitors to easily navigate through Dejavoo's extensive range of hardware products and software applications. The site also features enhanced resources, including detailed product documentation and sales, technical, and marketing support, to ensure clients have access to the information they need to maximize the benefits of Dejavoo's solutions.
Our rebranding is now in full effect, with our new visual identity appearing on our website, social media platforms, and marketing materials.
For more information about Dejavoo and its new branding, please contact us.
About Dejavoo
Dejavoo is a global leader in payment solutions, providing innovative products and services to small and medium-sized businesses. With a presence on three continents, Dejavoo is committed to empowering its clients with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive payments marketplace. For more information, visit dejavoo.io
