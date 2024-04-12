Young Country Entertainer Alex Miller Honors His Grandpa With New EP, My Daddy's Dad, Available Now

Alex Miller's MY DADDY'S DAD EP Cover Alex Miller Credit: Straight South Imagery Alex and GB Miller

Track Premieres from Center Stage Magazine, Dirt Road Country and The Music Universe and appearances this weekend on Heartland Backstage and Sirius XM

A solid set full of hits. ” — Duncan Warwick, Country Music People Magazine

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Country entertainer Alex Miller’s latest offering drops tomorrow with the release of his five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records). Produced by Jerry Salley, the collection has been called “A solid set full of hits” by Country Music People Magazine.MY DADDY’S DAD kicks off with the high-energy, hooky up-tempo “She Makes Dirt Look Good,” which is followed by the classic “Western” sound of “Oh, Odessa.” The mid-tempo “The Last House In God’s Country,”(premiered by Center Stage Magazine) tells of Miller’s love for his grandparents’ farm. “Ain’t Ever Saying Never” (premiered by The Music Universe) reflects on missed chances at love in a punchy, groove-oriented track. The set, dedicated to Alex’s late grandfather GB Miller, closes with “My Daddy’s Dad,” (premiered by Dirt Road Country) a touching tribute to the man who helped Alex find his path. “He’d have this record blaring from his tractor’s stereo - I hope it finds its way to yours,” Alex says.Alex is making the press rounds promoting the EP, and fans can catch upcoming interviews on Rural Radio 147/Sirius XM 147 on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Central, Heartland Backstage on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. Central and on The Life Box Media Channel this weekend as well.Miller is gearing up for a busy summer of touring and upcoming dates include:April 13 - Richmond, KY - Chenault VineyardsApril 28 - South Pittsburg, TN - National Cornbread Festival (Emily Ann Roberts)May 4 - Celina, OH - Mercer County FairgroundsJune 2 - Louisville, KY - WHAS- TV “Crusade for Children”June 15 - Clarence, MO - HomecomingJune 22 - Louisville, KY - Joe’s Older Than DirtJune 26 - Hebron, KY - Boone County FairJune 28 - Richmond, IN - Wayne County FairgroundsJuly 12 - Decatur, IL - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater (Neal McCoy)Aug 10 - Viola, DE - Loblolly AcresAug 21 - Louisville, KY - KY State FairAug 23 - Centre Hall, PA - Centre County Grange FairSept 6 - Sunburg, MN - Monsoon Lake Opry FestivalSept 7 - Arenzville, IL - Arenzville Burgoo FestivalSept 18 - Puyallup, WA - WASHINGTON STATE FAIRSept 27 - Lawrenceburg, KY - Anderson County Burgoo FestivalSept 28 - Liberty, KY - Casey County Apple FestivalABOUT ALEXThe 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage - ala early Garth Brooks as he electrifies audiences with his high-energy performances - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. American Idol Season 19 brought him fame and totally changed his life in 2021. Alex’s well-received debut album, MILLER TIME, released in 2022, generated three high-impact singles. His second release, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and his most recent smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts and Tracy Byrd. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and in the last 12 months he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Kirsti Manna, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, he received the American FFA Degree for excellence, the organization’s highest accolade.

"Ain't Ever Saying Never" (AUDIO)