Indxx Licenses its Proprietary Corporate Actions Management Platform, CAdmin, to Euronext

Corporate Actions Management Platform

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of their proprietary corporate actions management platform, CAdmin, to Europe’s leading exchange, Euronext.

CAdmin is a customizable, centralized, and automated platform that streamlines corporate actions management.

CAdmin can support high volumes of corporate actions data from multiple vendors with validation and governance within a single platform. One key advantage of the platform is the flexibility to tailor fixed costs related to corporate actions validation into variable costs based on client requirements. Additionally, CAdmin prioritizes the compliance and data privacy needs of its customers.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “At Indxx, our vision revolves around delivering innovative solutions to the market and enhancing value for the investment management community. This commitment led to the development of CAdmin. With the goal of assisting our customers in seamlessly managing corporate actions, we created CAdmin, a reliable, automated platform that generates a clean golden copy of corporate actions data, in time and of the highest quality. We are thrilled to welcome Euronext as our client for this revolutionary technology product and eagerly anticipate a successful partnership.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added, “Corporate actions processing represents one of the most manual and complex components of back-office operations. CAdmin streamlines the collection, validation, and dissemination of corporate actions data, effectively reducing errors and mitigating risks associated with inaccurate data. We are excited to license our proprietary technology product to Euronext and look forward to more such partnerships. Congratulations to our team, whose hard work made this achievement possible.”

CAdmin provides extensive global coverage and is available for licensing across the world.

About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx endeavors to deliver innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to end indexing solutions to index services and technology products. Indxx and products tracking our indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider’ for the Americas at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.