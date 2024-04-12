From Kitchen to Cloud: Mapping the MENA Restaurant Management Software Market - 2027

MENA Restaurant Management Software Market

Rise in the adoption of quick service restaurant (QSR) services primarily drives the growth of the global restaurant management software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the MENA restaurant management software market was valued at $93.78 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $233.07 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.5%.

Modern restaurant software systems combine the capabilities of a computer with a checkout counter in the restaurant business, enabling them to process credit card payments, generate receipts, visualize data on a user-friendly screen, and perform service station responsibilities. A centralized digital ordering system known as a kitchen display system (KDS), helps streamline communication and efficiency in both, front-of-the-house (FOH) and back-of-the-house (BOH) throughout most eatery establishments by replacing paper tickets in the kitchen at the back end. Due to technological advancements, restaurant management software is being implemented in numerous eating & dining end-use sectors.

1. Cloud-Based Solutions

• Like in many regions, the MENA market is seeing a shift towards cloud-based restaurant management software. This offers several advantages such as scalability, remote access, and cost-effectiveness.

2. Mobile Ordering and Payments

• With the rise of smartphone usage across MENA countries, restaurants are increasingly adopting mobile solutions for ordering and payments. This includes apps that allow customers to order ahead, pay digitally, and even earn rewards.

3. Integration with Delivery Services

• Delivery and online ordering have become essential for restaurants, especially during the pandemic. Software that integrates seamlessly with popular delivery platforms like Talabat, Zomato, or Deliveroo is in high demand.

4. Data Analytics for Decision Making

• Restaurants are recognizing the value of data analytics in understanding customer preferences, optimizing menus, managing inventory, and improving overall operations. Software that offers robust analytics features is gaining popularity.

5. Contactless Solutions

• Post-pandemic, there's a continued demand for contactless solutions. This includes everything from contactless payments to digital menus and QR code ordering systems.

6. Table Management and Reservation Systems

• Especially in upscale restaurants or during peak times, efficient table management and reservation systems are crucial. Software that helps optimize seating, manage waitlists, and track reservations is in demand.

7. Inventory and Supply Chain Management

• Given the challenges of importing certain ingredients in the MENA region, software that helps manage inventory, track ingredients, and optimize supply chains is becoming more important for restaurants.

