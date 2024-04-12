MPD Arrests Wanted Suspect in an Assault with a Dangerous Gun

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 8:45 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect had discharged a handgun towards the victims prior to fleeing the scene.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, 41-year-old Kevin Snead of Southeast, DC and Jumping Branch, WV, turned himself in to the First District Police Sub Station. He was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24049956