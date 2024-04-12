Sen. Cramer Discusses Passage of His Legislation to Overturn FHWA’s Illegal Emissions Rule, Green Energy Subsidies on Kudlow

***Click here to download video. Click here for audio.***

BISMARCK – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined Larry Kudlow on Fox Business after the passage of his bipartisan Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to nullify the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) illegal final rule which require states to measure tailpipe emissions on the National Highway System and then set declining targets to reduce emissions from roadway travel.

Further, Senator Cramer spoke about the status of green energy subsidies under the Biden administration.

On His Next Legislative Focus After the Senate’s Passage of His CRA:

“I think it's permitting reform quite honestly. We want to stay with transportation, we want to stay with energy, want to stay with environmental policy. Let's get some permitting reform that allows us to build out the type of infrastructure we need for gas powered cars, and electric generation and moving that electric generation distributing it to market.”

On Federal Courts:

“I think we're going to have more of these types of fights where federalism is actually on the floor, where the overreach of the federal government into the powers of the states and the powers of the elected officials is stymied both by Congress, but also by courts. Remember, this success I had yesterday in overturning the Biden rule on […] greenhouse gas emissions measurements, that was just one of many of these fights where this court. That has been really developed by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell over the last few years, not just the Supreme Court, but other courts have been very clear with using the major questions doctrine, […] a lack of a prohibition is not licensed for a federal agency to do whatever they want. Same with the Waters of the United States, return power to states. Now, the Supreme Court's going to take up a Chevron Doctrine case. All of this is slowly turning the ship of the Constitution back in line with what the founders had in mind.”

On Excessive Green Energy Subsidies Under Biden Administration:

“I love the idea of impoundment, Larry, but we need to take a look at all of this tax policy that provides these subsidies and these credits, to everybody's favorite type of energy. The production tax credit for wind, for example, has been around for over 30 years. […] I'm not completely against early technologies, or emerging technologies that need a boost in the early stages that have promise, but these early investments become permanent investments and they just become pigs at the trough and then they compete with efficient energy like coal generated, and natural gas generated, and nuclear generated electricity.”