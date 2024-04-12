Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ Expands Reach, Enters Costco Northeast Region: Delighting Members Across 11 States
We are thrilled to introduce Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ to Costco members in the Northeast region.”SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, the esteemed California-based producer of premium cheese snacks, is excited to unveil its Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ in select Costco locations across the dynamic Northeast region. This expansion signifies Sonoma Creamery's commitment to offering consumers wholesome snacks made from all-natural ingredients and follows the recent nationwide success of its pizza crisps line.
— John Crean, President & CEO
Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ captures the essence of a classic Margherita pizza in a convenient, bite-sized format, providing members with a guilt-free snack option that is high in protein and gluten-free. Crafted with real mozzarella cheese and seasoned with ripe tomatoes, fragrant basil, and savory garlic, these crisps offer a burst of flavor with every bite. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with a favorite dip, Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ promises to satisfy cravings and elevate snacking experiences.
John Crean, President, and CEO of Sonoma Creamery, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "At Sonoma Creamery, we are dedicated to providing consumers with delicious, high-quality snacks that deliver on taste and nutrition. Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation."
In addition to Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™, Sonoma Creamery offers a variety of pizza crisps flavors, including Pepperoni and Veggie Supreme, catering to diverse preferences. These delectable snacks are now available online at www.sonomacreamery.com for those unable to find them at their local Costco. The launch of Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™ in the Northeast region follows its successful debut in other Costco regions nationwide. With 30 warehouses in the Northeast region now offering Tomato Basil Pizza Crisp™, Sonoma Creamery looks forward to delighting even more consumers with its irresistible snacks.
For additional information about Sonoma Creamery and its diverse range of artisanal snacks, please visit www.SonomaCreamery.com.
About Sonoma Creamery:
Founded in Sonoma County, California, Sonoma Creamery is a locally owned and operated company renowned for its passion for cheese and dedication to using premium ingredients. Specializing in gluten-free artisanal snacks, Sonoma Creamery offers a diverse selection of delectable treats that cater to Better For You snack enthusiasts worldwide.
