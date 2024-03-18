Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,581 in the last 365 days.

Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ Makes Its Debut in Costco Texas Region

Pepperoni Pizza Crisps - Real Ingredients

Sonoma Creamery® Pizza Crisp Flavors: Tomato Basil, Pepperoni, Veggie Supreme

Pepperoni Pizza Crisps

Continuing Nationwide Triumph with Bite-sized Pizza Pleasure

Following the overwhelming success of Pepperoni Pizza Crisps™ in other Costco regions nationwide, we're excited to introduce this unique snack to Costco members in the Texas region.”
— John Crean, President & CEO
SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, the renowned California-based purveyor of premium cheese snacks, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ in select Costco locations across the vibrant Texas region, spanning Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas itself. Building on the resounding success of its Pepperoni Pizza Crisps™ in other Costco regions nationwide, this expansion marks a significant milestone in Sonoma Creamery's commitment to providing consumers with delectable snacks crafted from wholesome, all-natural ingredients.

Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ encapsulates the essence of pizza in a convenient, bite-sized format, delivering everything you love about pizza in a high-protein, gluten-free snack option. Made with authentic mozzarella, zesty pepperoni, and ripe tomatoes, these crisps offer a burst of flavor with every bite. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with a favorite dip, Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ promises to delight taste buds and satisfy cravings.

John Crean, President, and CEO of Sonoma Creamery, commented, "Our mission at Sonoma Creamery is to provide consumers with high-protein, gluten-free snack options that capture the essence of their favorite foods. Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ embodies this mission perfectly."

In addition to Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™, Sonoma Creamery offers a variety of pizza crisp flavors, including Tomato Basil and Veggie Supreme, catering to diverse palates and dietary preferences. These flavorful snacks are available online at www.sonomacreamery.com for those unable to find them at their local Costco.

The launch of Pizza Crisp™ in the Texas region coincides with its continued success in other Costco regions nationwide, where it has garnered widespread acclaim among members. With 40 warehouses in the Texas region now offering Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™, Sonoma Creamery looks forward to delighting even more consumers with its irresistible snacks.

Geraldine Flatt
Sonoma Creamery LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ Makes Its Debut in Costco Texas Region

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more