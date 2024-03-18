Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ Makes Its Debut in Costco Texas Region
Continuing Nationwide Triumph with Bite-sized Pizza Pleasure
Following the overwhelming success of Pepperoni Pizza Crisps™ in other Costco regions nationwide, we're excited to introduce this unique snack to Costco members in the Texas region.”SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, the renowned California-based purveyor of premium cheese snacks, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ in select Costco locations across the vibrant Texas region, spanning Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas itself. Building on the resounding success of its Pepperoni Pizza Crisps™ in other Costco regions nationwide, this expansion marks a significant milestone in Sonoma Creamery's commitment to providing consumers with delectable snacks crafted from wholesome, all-natural ingredients.
— John Crean, President & CEO
Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ encapsulates the essence of pizza in a convenient, bite-sized format, delivering everything you love about pizza in a high-protein, gluten-free snack option. Made with authentic mozzarella, zesty pepperoni, and ripe tomatoes, these crisps offer a burst of flavor with every bite. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with a favorite dip, Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ promises to delight taste buds and satisfy cravings.
John Crean, President, and CEO of Sonoma Creamery, commented, "Our mission at Sonoma Creamery is to provide consumers with high-protein, gluten-free snack options that capture the essence of their favorite foods. Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™ embodies this mission perfectly."
In addition to Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™, Sonoma Creamery offers a variety of pizza crisp flavors, including Tomato Basil and Veggie Supreme, catering to diverse palates and dietary preferences. These flavorful snacks are available online at www.sonomacreamery.com for those unable to find them at their local Costco.
The launch of Pizza Crisp™ in the Texas region coincides with its continued success in other Costco regions nationwide, where it has garnered widespread acclaim among members. With 40 warehouses in the Texas region now offering Pepperoni Pizza Crisp™, Sonoma Creamery looks forward to delighting even more consumers with its irresistible snacks.
