Sonoma Creamery Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™ Debut in Northwest Costco Locations

The fan-favorite snack will roll out at additional Costco locations across the country in coming months

We’re thankful for our collaboration with a top retail partner like Costco and look forward to expanding in-store access to Sonoma Creamery Pizza Crisps™ to shoppers across the nation.”
— John Crean, President & CEO
SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, the leading California-based innovator of high-quality cheese snacks, is proud to announce the latest retail expansion of its Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™, bringing the better-for-you snack to Costco shoppers in the Northwest Region of the U.S. This milestone furthers Sonoma Creamery’s 93-year mission to nourish and satisfy customers with mouthwatering products derived from all-natural and preservative-free ingredients.

A blend of artisanal cheese and margherita pizza flavors with 13 grams of protein per serving, Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™ offer a gourmet snacking experience that you can feel good about. Craft baked with 100% real mozzarella cheese and seasoned with tomato, basil and garlic, Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™ are naturally gluten- and lactose-free. These vegetarian-friendly bites – which can be served perfectly on their own, or even tossed in a salad or paired with your favorite dips – are sure to become a new staple in pantries across the Northwest. And thanks to the convenient, resealable packaging, they’re never out of reach – even when you’re on-the-go.

“After seeing the success of Pepperoni Pizza Crisps™ at Costco, it was clear to us that customers are increasingly craving healthier snack alternatives that don’t compromise on taste,” said John Crean, president and CEO at Sonoma Creamery. “Our Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™ do just that, packing the classic pizza flavor into a bite-sized snack that provides guilt-free satisfaction."

The Northwest region is only the first of Costco’s eight regions to offer Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™, with nationwide availability coming soon. Retailing at $9.79 per 9.5oz bag, Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps™ are now available at 72 Costco locations across Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

