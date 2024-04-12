WVDOH spring pothole patching continues: here’s where we’re patching today
News Provided By
April 12, 2024, 04:21 GMT
WVDOTCommunications@wv.gov
You just read:
WVDOH spring pothole patching continues: here’s where we’re patching today
News Provided By
April 12, 2024, 04:21 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Paving Operations at the Warm Springs Avenue/ Mid-Atlantic Parkway Intersection, in Berkeley County, will Begin Sunday, ...
Wood County Route 7, Walker Road, Will be Closed Friday, April 12, 2024, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024View All Stories From This Source