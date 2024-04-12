Green Globe Awards Inaugural Certification to Raffles Bali
Balinese cultural and natural heritage is preserved with initiatives implemented that reflect the property’s comprehensive sustainability management plan.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Raffles Bali its inaugural certification. Raffles Bali is a luxury hillside retreat comprised of 32 oceanfront villas with views across Jimbaran Bay. Each villa has its own pool and garden, offering peace and privacy to soothe the soul. Raffles Bali offers an experience that is simultaneously luxurious, authentic and responsible. Balinese cultural and natural heritage is honored and preserved with diverse initiatives implemented that reflect the property’s comprehensive sustainability management plan.
Environmental Practices
In line with its environmental practices, buildings at Raffles Bali were constructed following the natural contour of the land. The existing plantation layout and original rock formations were retained with landscaped areas designed and restored to enhance the beauty of its natural surroundings. Additional tree plantations, improved irrigation systems, and recycling of organic waste into fertilizer have also been implemented.
To conserve precious water supplies, Raffles Bali was constructed with comprehensive water recycling systems. All wastewater is processed by a sewage treatment plant and utilized for watering gardens thereby reducing reliance on waters flowing in river systems. Hot water is also generated by a water heat pump which captures ambient warm air and converts it to hot water that is used in facilities.
Energy Conservation
Energy saving measures remain a high priority at the island resort. Raffles Bali is equipped with the following features:
- Building Management System: This system automatically controls and monitors the operation of pumps, external lights, exhaust, and the electricity distribution system.
- Guest Room Management System: Guest rooms are equipped with sensors to automatically control AC units, lighting systems, and TV systems.
- High Efficiency AC system, VRV system.
- Variable Speed Drive (VSD) for the exhaust fan in the Lobby Kitchen Area.
- All lamps use 100% LED technology.
- Automatic dimmer system in place for guest and public areas: Hotel, lobby, and restaurants.
- BMW electric vehicle and charging system for guest use, plus electric buggies available for travelling around the resort.
Eco-friendly Initiatives
Responsible waste management practices include the establishment of a partnership with a local waste provider who collects kitchen and landscape waste daily which breaks down into compost that is used to fertilize the kitchen garden and resort grounds. Raffles Bali also uses fruit and vegetable scraps from kitchens to produce Eco Enzyme products, a fermentation process carried out onsite. The multipurpose liquid can be used as plant fertilizer, a cleaning agent and repellent.
Giving Back to the Community
Raffles Bali firmly believes in giving back to the community either by supporting charitable causes or by contributing to regional economic activity. The hotel has an agreement with SOS (Scholars of Sustenance) to donate leftover food from hotel buffets and kitchens to support a kids' nutrition program.
The direct impact from the development of Raffles Bali has led to the creation of new employment opportunities for the local community, representing 42% of the company’s total workforce. Creative talents from the village are given the opportunity to proudly showcase traditional Balinese cultural experiences within the resort. This includes engaging Balinese priests and healers for blessing ceremonies and rituals, as well as traditional music performances.
Raffles Bali is actively engaged in CSR initiatives, collaborating with Indonesian tourism and culinary schools to provide internships and post-educational employment. Additionally, the resort partners with Accor Hotels in Bali and Lombok to support Sanggar Begudul, an educational facility assisting 33 orphanages in Bedugul in the Centre-north region of the island by offering classes that will develop skills for future employment. Furthermore, Raffles Bali actively participates in initiatives such as beach cleaning and river cleaning campaigns, the preservation of the environment for turtle spawning, blood donations, and various charitable activities. The resort also encourages inclusive employment practices by hiring individuals with disabilities.
Contact
Ricky Utomo
Director of PR and Marketing Communications
Raffles Bali
Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera No. 1A
80361, Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
T +62 361 2015 800
ricky.utomo@raffles.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
