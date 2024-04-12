Luxury Seamlessly Merges with Environmental Responsibility at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi
The resort provides hot water warmed solely by waste heat produced by electric generators without using any additional equipment or energy.
We are thrilled to announce the successful Green Globe recertification of Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, where luxury seamlessly merges with environmental responsibility.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives. First certified in 2015, the private island’s sustainability performance has been steadily progressing up the ranks and it has achieved an excellent compliance score of 87%.
Monica Coppetta, General Manager at the resort said, “We are thrilled to announce the successful Green Globe recertification of Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, where luxury seamlessly merges with environmental responsibility. Our initiatives including waste heat recovery, in-house water bottling, a thriving kitchen garden, biodegradable laundry detergents, and water conservation efforts reflect our dedication to minimizing our carbon footprint and preserving the pristine beauty of the Maldives.”
Renowned for its beautiful white sand beaches, turquoise waters filled with colourful tropical fish and lush green forests, the resort follows a comprehensive sustainability management plan that will continue to develop in coming years.
Waste Heat Recovery
Energy conservation could pose a challenge for the remote location of the resort. However, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi does not rely on geyser water heater systems to provide hot water for villas, staff accommodation or operational requirements. Instead, the resort provides hot water warmed solely by waste heat produced by electric generators without using any additional equipment or energy. This strategy reduces the resort’s carbon footprint by approximately 275 tons of CO2 emissions.
In-House Water Bottling Plant
Self-sufficiency on the island also extends to managing potable water supplies. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi produces its own water onsite by using a reverse osmosis process. The quality drinking water is served in attractive reusable glass water bottles eliminating the use of plastic bottles and saving about 80,000 bottles every year. Carbon emissions are further reduced by not flying-in imported bottled water.
A Thriving Kitchen Garden
As part of its sustainability journey, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi grows some of its own vegetables, fruits, and herbs as ingredients for delicious dishes. A variety of produce including cucumber, lettuce, rock melon, snake gourd, sugar cane, banana, watermelon and other plants are grown in the kitchen garden. All fruits and vegetables are grown using sustainable 100% organic methods and as a bonus generate zero miles from garden to plate.
Resident Marine Biologist
To preserve marine ecosystems, the resort has its own resident marine biologist who looks after the rich coral reef at Bolifushi island by planting underwater coral gardens using specially constructed frames. These artificial structures create a safe environment where bleached corals can regrow and flourish. The marine biologist manages conservation programs and also spends time with guests by leading snorkeling tours and sharing insightful facts about local Maldivian marine life with visiting adults and children.
Minimizing Environmental Impacts
In line with the resort’s commitment to minimize environmental impacts, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi uses safe, green products such as bio-degradable laundry detergents from internationally renowned company, Diversey Limited. These biodegradable chemicals break down quickly and safely into harmless compounds by using the action of microorganisms. The laundry chemicals are harmless to the surrounding natural environment and are easily soluble in water without disturbing local flora and fauna.
Water Reclamation
With the increasing effects of climate change, island resorts across the planet may face severe scarcity of potable water in the future. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi realizes the need to reuse and recycle water to secure supplies for future generations, and optimizes its use of fresh water by utilizing water reclamation. A sewage treatment plant efficiently converts all wastewater to highly fertile irrigation water used for watering gardens around the island. The reclaimed water has a naturally high nutrient content, thus reducing or even eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers. Using treated water to irrigate flora is a sustainable practice that helps conserve water supplies.
