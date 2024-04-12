"The Car Doctor Auto Repair" on a .57± Ac. Lot in Falls Church, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a well maintained and recently remodeled 3 bay commercially zoned building on a .57± acre corner lot in Fairfax County, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well maintained and recently remodeled 3 bay commercially zoned building on a .57± acre corner lot in Fairfax County, VA with a 29,000 average daily traffic count on Friday, April 19 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The seller has owned this business for 11 years, and has relocated out of state. We have been contracted to market and sell this well maintained building with an amazing location and all the automotive equipment,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The property is located only 1 mile from I-495, 1 mile from Rt. 50, 2.5 miles from Rt. 66, 4 miles from Vienna, 4.5 miles from Annandale, 5.5 miles from Tyson's Corner, 6 miles from Fairfax, 6.5 miles from McLean, 7 miles from Springfield, 9.5 miles from Arlington & 15 miles from the District of Columbia,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Friday, April 19 at 11:00AM Eastern -- 7714 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042
Well maintained & recently remodeled commercial 3 bay building on .57± acre corner lot in Fairfax County, VA with 29,000 average daily traffic count
• This building measures 2,188± sf., and features 3 bays (10'x10' doors), office area, rear supply room & 2 restrooms.
• Heating & cooling: Natural gas furnace & Central AC.
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater.
• Asphalt front lot; rear concrete freshly done in 2023; rear of property is completely fenced.
• Other features: LED lighting for bright working conditions; garage floors updated in 2023; security camera w/alarms; ceramic flooring in waiting room, bathrooms & office; in-floor drainage in garage area; 24/7 vehicle key/fob pick-up; key night drop zone; state inspections offered; multi-generational customers; exterior sign conveys with property.
• This business is currently operational with automotive and office equipment conveying.
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
