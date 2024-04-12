HAWAII FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION ENDORSES MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI FOR RE-ELECTION
Bobby Lee, HFFA President, announced the endorsement of Mayor Rick Blangiardi for re-election as the Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi attends the IAFF 10th District Conference at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Resort on April 8, 2024.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi has and continues to deal with immeasurable challenges and has responsibly directed City resources to address community concerns.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S., April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association (HFFA), Local 1463, IAFF, AFL-CIO, representing approximately 2,100 active-duty and 1,000 retired County and State fire fighters across the 50th State, is honored to announce HFFA’s endorsement of Mayor Rick Blangiardi for re-election.
— Bobby Lee, President, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association
“I am pleased to share with our friends and families the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association’s Executive Board’s unanimous vote of confidence in Mayor Blangiardi,” said Robert “Bobby” Lee, President, HFFA. “He has and continues to deal with immeasurable challenges and has responsibly directed City resources to address community concerns. HFFA appreciates his leadership and direction during the most demanding of times.”
“Our men and women who work every day on the front lines of public safety are heroes,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “To receive this acknowledgment from heroes who put their lives on the line every day is deeply appreciated, and I feel honored to receive their support for my re-election.”
Mayor Blangiardi’s commitment to and support of the fire fighters and all public safety workers have been extremely responsive and unwavering. He has made every effort to provide our fire fighters with the resources needed to continue to respond to the community while protecting our first responders. He has also actively engaged in discussions collectively with HFFA and the Honolulu Fire Department, and has fostered sound labor relations.
HFFA asks all of our friends, family and the public to join us in re-electing Mayor Rick Blangiardi for Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu.
About the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association
The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association (HFFA), Local 1463, IAFF, AFL-CIO is the exclusive bargaining representative for Hawaii’s approximately 2,100 active-duty and 1,000 retired County and State fire fighters across the 50th State. Our members make up the Honolulu Fire Department, Kauai Fire Department, Maui County Department of Fire Control, Hawaii County Fire Department and the State of Hawaii Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Division.
HFFA continues to fight to protect our membership by addressing firefighter work hours, conditions of employment, training, and safety which, in turn, also protects our island communities. For more information, please visit https://www.hawaiifirefighters.org/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
