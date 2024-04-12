Country Artist & Marine Veteran - Adam Warner - Releases New Single "The People"
Patriotic Song is Available Now on All Streaming Platforms
It's not about the left or the right, it's about all of us. It's the people of this country that truly makes America great and the quicker we realize that, the better off we'll be.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Artist, Songwriter and Marine Veteran Adam Warner releases his new single “The People.” The single, premiering on All Country News yesterday, was written by Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher and Chris Rafetto, and produced by Daniel Dennis. This is Warner’s second single release in 2024 off his highly-anticipated upcoming album.
The Marine Veteran says he wanted to record the song as it depicts how he often feels about the state of the United States. Warner is clear to point out that the single is not intended to be political, but rather an opportunity to highlight the great people of this nation.
“I wanted to record this song because it's meaningful and describes how I feel and what I believe in,” said Adam Warner. “It's not about the left or the right, it's about all of us. It's the people of this country that truly makes America great and the quicker we realize that, the better off we'll be."
Warner is no stranger to showing his patriotism through his music as the Marine Veteran was awarded the Country Music Song of the Year at the 2019 Independent Music Awards for his touching single "Semper Fi," featuring Trace Adkins, that was dedicated to all active and former military.
“The People,” is being released on the heels of his most recent singles “Back When,” “First Face,” “Boots in the Bed,” “The Farmer,” and "Cowboy Crazy," all garnering support from various country playlists with the music video for “The Farmer” premiering on RFD-TV.
Warner’s third album What We’re Known For released in 2022 with successful singles like “Catchin Hell”, “Reason to Redneck, “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Split a Beer,” “Lost in a Country Song” and “One Drunk” contributing to his 10+ Million worldwide streams & views across all platforms.
“The People” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere you stream music. Be sure to follow Adam Warner’s YouTube Channel for new music videos as they release.
More About Adam Warner:
The Lawrenceville, IL native, Adam Warner moved to Nashville TN to pursue his passion of creating country music after proudly serving in the United States Marines.
Warner’s second album, Big Storm, released in February 2021 to rave reviews. The album had popular singles including "Big Storm," "That's How You Know You're Living," "Someone God Can Use," "Semper Fi", "Rowdy As Randall" and the heavily streamed and video viewed "4 Square Miles," the song that pays homage to Adam's hometown of Lawrenceville IL and his 5th generation family farm.
After Warner’s single "Semper Fi," featuring Trace Adkins, won the Country Music Song of the Year at the 2019 Independent Music Awards, he had the opportunity to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry as he performed on the show "Sunday Mornin’ Country" during CMA Fest week.
Adam Warner is blazing his own trail in country music and you can expect big things to continue from this talented singer-songwriter.
For more information, visit www.adamwarneriscountry.com.
You can listen to "The People" on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/8r-M5rc96TU?si=e2yO7g6N8TywhWop
Adam Warner - "The People" - Story-Behind-the-Song