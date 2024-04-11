Statement on Death of Former Cabinet Minister Gordon Balser

CANADA, April 11 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I am shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Balser, who devoted his life to serving others, first as a teacher and principal, and later as an MLA and cabinet minister. He will be missed by many.

Gordon was elected by the people of Digby-Annapolis in 1998. During his time in public life, he served as minister of Economic Development, Transportation and Public Works, Energy and Agriculture and Fisheries. No matter what portfolio he held, Gordon was steadfast in his commitment to making Nova Scotia stronger.

I got to know Gordon in the last few years, through his daughter, Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. Like her father before her, Jill serves our province with a quiet grace and unwavering dedication to Nova Scotians.

On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Gordon’s wife Wendy, his daughters Jill, Erin and Anne, and everyone who loved and respected him.