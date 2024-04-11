Governor Abbott, Fellow Governors Urge President Biden To Protect Medicaid Safety Net

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, to President Joe Biden urging him to reverse his Administration's policies that would strip millions of Americans from access to crucial healthcare and harm critical healthcare systems serving our most vulnerable citizens.



“We urge you to reconsider and immediately disavow policies included in a final Informational Bulletin and a proposed rule issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that would devastate the Medicaid safety net for elderly and disabled adults, pregnant women, and millions of children in our states and across the country,” reads the letter. “If CMS nevertheless forges ahead and implements these policies, Medicaid funding could be reduced by $48 billion each year, impacting 49 states that rely on provider taxes to bolster their Medicaid programs. Such reductions would harm critical healthcare systems serving our most vulnerable citizens, exacerbating disparities in care. As Governors, we remain committed to protecting state flexibility in Medicaid financing, which assures our ability to continue offering high quality healthcare.”



Read the Governors' full letter to President Biden.

