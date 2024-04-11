ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 12-15) - Phoenix Area

32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

: Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the West Valley (near 59th Avenue). For more information please visit

closed between Broadway Road and University Drive.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed.

(April 15) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

: Southbound Loop 101 traffic can exit and use southbound Price Road (frontage road) to the Loop 202 on-ramps south of Frye Road. Drivers also can consider using southbound Dobson Road to connect with eastbound Loop 202 or consider using southbound McClintock Drive to connect with westbound Loop 202.

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Baseline, Guadalupe and Elliot roads also closed. Detours

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Crews will work to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the sealant work progresses on Saturday morning

: Consider alternate routes including westbound US 60.

from 8 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday

Crews will work to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the sealant work progresses on Sunday morning

: Consider alternate routes including eastbound US 60.

from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday

Looking Ahead

:

Northbound Loop 101

(Pima Freeway)

on-ramp at Shea Boulevard will close

for approximately 60 days starting at 1 a.m. Monday

(April 15) for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project.

Detours

: Consider using northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street to Cactus Road to access northbound Loop 101.

Additional overnight weekend restriction

:

Southbound Loop 101 right lane closed between Princess Drive and Bell Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday

(April 13) for sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive also closed overnight.