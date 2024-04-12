Country Artist - Colby Lee Swift - Releases New Single "Tail Lights"
Highly-Anticipated Single Out Now on All Streaming Platforms
The song idea was inspired by a real relationship as I drove away on Hwy 71 in Texas, heading home.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Artist / Songwriter Colby Lee Swift releases his new single, "Tail Lights" on Hollow Point Music, available now on all streaming platforms. This single, produced by Brent Rader, is Swift’s first single release in 2024. Swift, known for his deep-rooted, traditional country sound and authentic, heartfelt lyrics, was inspired to write the single based on a relationship that ended.
— Colby Lee Swift, Country Artist & Songwriter
“I wrote this song about the tough road we all travel when you’re heartbroken and just trying to get over someone,” said Colby Lee Swift. “The song idea was inspired by a real relationship as I drove away on Hwy 71 in Texas, heading home.”
In 2018, Swift captured the hearts of nearly 9 million viewers on American Idol (Season 17), grabbing the attention of celebrity judges like Luke Bryan, as he told the audience that Swift reminded him of a younger version of himself, a true testament to Swift's undeniable talent and charisma. Swift’s previous releases highlight his authentic style and lyrical storytelling like "Think About Thirteen," "Silver Can," and "All The Songs Are Gone," each showcasing his emotional depth and sincerity.
Hailing from a ranch in Midfield, Texas, Swift developed a passion for traditional country music at a young age, with legendary influences like George Strait and John Conlee. Swift began playing the guitar at age 5, singing at age 15 and performing at age 17. He now splits time between Fort Walton Beach, FL and Nashville, TN writing music and performing.
Swift continues to create new music and is growing a fan base with his authentic storytelling and soul-stirring performances. Fans will undoubtedly be watching this talented young man as his country music journey continues to unfold.
“Tail Lights” is available now on all streaming platforms. Be sure to subscribe to Swift’s YouTube Channel for upcoming video releases and visit his website for upcoming tour dates at www.ColbyLeeSwift.com.
