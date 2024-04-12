Pyure Dynamic Protection® Partners with Texas Motor Speedway to Enhance Guest Experience with Cleaner, Fresher Air
Innovative Air Purification Technology to Elevate Visitor Comfort and Safety at Premier Racing EventsBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move set to redefine the standard for guest experiences at major sporting venues, Pyure Dynamic Protection (Pyure) has joined forces with Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) to deploy its state-of-the-art air purification systems throughout the speedway's most critical guest areas. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall visitor experience by ensuring the air in luxury suites, suite holder bars, elevators, washrooms, and more is not only fresher and cleaner but also healthier.
Starting with the eagerly anticipated 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, from April 12-14, guests will breathe easier thanks to Pyure's technology, which mimics the sun's natural outdoor cleaning properties. This innovative approach not only combats odors but also plays a crucial role in reducing airborne and surface viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens, thus providing a safer and more pleasant environment for TMS guests.
"Providing an excellent race experience for our guests is paramount at Texas Motor Speedway and, by partnering with Pyure, we are elevating that experience by ensuring the air our guests breathe is as fresh and clean as possible,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Mark Faber. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to guest comfort and safety.”
Mahyar Khosravi, CEO of The Pyure Company, echoed this enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with a marquee brand like Texas Motor Speedway and support their initiative to offer an outstanding experience for their race enthusiasts. Our technology is a perfect match for TMS, effectively reducing odors and the risk of viral transmission between guests and improving overall air quality in hospitality environments. This allows guests to focus on enjoying the excitement of the race, with TMS delivering fresh and clean air throughout the event."
The partnership underscores both organizations' dedication to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance guest experiences. Pyure's air purification systems will be a game-changer for TMS, ensuring cleaner air in essential guest areas and contributing to a healthier environment.
About Texas Motor Speedway— Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States and features an array of amenities such as Big Hoss TV, the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America, making it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.
About The Pyure Company — Inspired by nature and trusted to clean, The Pyure Company are world-leading air purifying technology innovators. Pyure's commercial air purifiers are trusted worldwide to safely purify indoor air and surfaces, creating healthier environments for everyone while saving energy by bringing the power of the sun indoors. For over 15 years, The Pyure Company has been helping customers protect their health, improve wellness, and lower industrial by-products while reducing viruses, bacteria, and VOCs. Headquartered in Boynton Beach, Florida, Pyure is privately held. For more information, visit pyure.com.
