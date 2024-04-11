Gordon McKernan Signs LSU Gymnastics Team to NIL Deal Focused on Supporting Local Nonprofit
McKernan plans to leverage his NIL deal with the entire LSU gymnastics team to support Girls on the Run of South Louisiana.
I believe in leveraging my partnerships to make a positive impact. We have exciting plans ahead to support these exceptional athletes while engaging with a meaningful cause.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has made a significant stride in the world of college athletics by signing the entire LSU gymnastics team to a groundbreaking Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal. McKernan intends to allocate the majority of the time and resources from this group NIL deal to bolster his partnership with Girls on the Run of South Louisiana.
Known for his commitment to community-focused NIL deals, McKernan announced yesterday via social media that he is partnering with Girls on the Run of South Louisiana for a special campaign. Through this partnership, he aims to utilize his collaboration with the gymnastics team to support the organization’s cause.
"I believe in leveraging my partnerships to make a positive impact," McKernan remarked. "We have exciting plans ahead to support these exceptional athletes while engaging with a meaningful cause.”
McKernan's decision to extend NIL deals to the entire LSU gymnastics team follows his successful agreements with LSU gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain earlier this year. McKernan disclosed that he had been considering the idea for some time but solidified his decision after attending one of the gymnastics meets to support Finnegan and McClain. He was left astonished by the extraordinary skill, athleticism and determination displayed by the entire team.
This announcement comes as the No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics team gets ready to compete in the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, next week.
As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, McKernan stays ahead, actively contributing to the betterment of student-athletes and communities alike.
