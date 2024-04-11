W. R. MEADOWS, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE AS TODD DUEWEL BECOMES DIRECTOR OF REGIONAL SALES
Todd Duewel's promotion to Director of Regional Sales is a strategic move, set to reinforce the company’s sales leadership across the Midwest & Eastern divisionHAMPSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W. R. MEADOWS, INC., a leading manufacturer in the construction supply industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Duewel to the position of Director of Regional Sales. This strategic move is set to reinforce the company’s sales leadership, particularly across the Midwest and Eastern Division.
Todd Duewel, a veteran with over 34 years of dedicated service at W. R. MEADOWS, has been a cornerstone in the company’s growth and success. His journey through various roles within the organization provide him with a deep understanding of the industry as a whole, the company’s commitment to excellence, and comprehensive knowledge of internal processes and product lines, making him the right choice for such an instrumental position.
In his new role, Duewel is responsible for crafting and implementing an innovative sales strategy that reflects the company’s overall objectives. His leadership will be pivotal in guiding local sales managers and fostering a team environment focused on performance and innovation. Duewel’s approach involves intensifying efforts in customer engagement, driving revenue growth, surpassing sales targets, and maintaining strong relationships with key clients and partners.
Duewel’s appointment is expected to have a positive impact on W. R. MEADOWS’ sales strategies and presence in the market. His understanding of the company’s values, objectives, and the dynamics of the industry positions him well to lead the company’s growth in these regions. Glenn Tench, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at W. R. MEADOWS, has expressed excitement in Duewel’s leadership capabilities and his potential to drive the company towards achieving ambitious sales goals and maintaining the company’s strong customer-centric approach in its core regional markets.
W. R. MEADOWS: Building Solutions. Building Trust. Building Futures.
Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS, INC. has been at the forefront of developing and manufacturing quality construction materials and products for almost 100 years. Their extensive product range spans across concrete curing-and-sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, and more, serving a global market with eleven manufacturing facilities across North America and Canada. The company is renowned for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, serving as a trusted partner in the construction industry.
