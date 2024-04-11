Attorney General Jackley Announces Romanian Man Sentenced To Jail Time for Guilty Plea to Rape

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 11, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a 21-year-old man from Romania was sentenced to six months in the Clay County Jail after earlier pleading guilty to Second Degree Rape and is now in the process of deportation with federal authorities.

Mihal Carcoana was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to Second Degree Rape. Carcoana was arrested after an incident involving a female on Dec. 9, 2022.

After the defendant completes his sentence, it is anticipated that he will be deported.

The investigation was conducted by Vermillion Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office.

