New Book "Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context" Sets the Standard for Cannabis Discourse
"Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context" the latest book released by best selling author David Paleschuck, a cannabis brand consultant.
To normalize this remarkable plant, we must speak a language understood not only by industry insiders and consumers but also by researchers, scientists, and politicians.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era when the cannabis industry is rapidly evolving, understanding the power of language has never been more critical. David Paleschuck, a cannabis brand consultant and bestselling author of “Branding Bud: The Commercialization of Cannabis,” has just released his second book, "Cannabis vs. Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context," which delves deep into the implications of cannabis-related terminology.
Paleschuck intricately examines the influence of language on societal perceptions, exploring the historical and cultural complexities of cannabis terminology. With insightful chapters on culture, legislation, education, and global perspectives, this book reshapes the discourse on cannabis.
The book aims to reassure readers about the facts and dispel myths, leaving them feeling inspired to take part in the ongoing dialogue. It's an essential resource for policymakers, researchers, industry professionals, advocates, and consumers who wish to be knowledgeable and competent in their vocabulary and discussions about cannabis.
"Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context" acknowledges the reader's quest for understanding in a changing landscape and equips them with the words to be at the forefront of the conversation.
Here’s what industry professionals are saying about it:
”A trailblazing work at a crucial juncture. This book sparks the essential dialogue needed to reshape our language, challenge stereotypes, and build a more inclusive and informed future for cannabis."
― Dale Sky Jones, Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam University
"In the world of cannabis semantics, the battle between 'Adult-Use' and 'Recreational' rages on, a clash of connotations that mirrors the complexity of the plant itself. 'Adult-Use' speaks to autonomy, a choice made from a place of maturity and agency. In contrast, 'Recreational' might inadvertently belittle the profound experiences and wellness pursuits that cannabis can inspire. As we weigh these words, let's remember that language not only labels but also shapes attitudes. It's vital to have books like 'Cannabis vs Marijuana' and authors like David Paleschuck to help untangle these thorny issues and illuminate the path toward a more nuanced conversation."
― Jordan Isenstadt, SVP, Marino PR
"At last, 'Cannabis vs. Marijuana' tackles the linguistic divide that has long hindered the cannabis industry. This book is essential reading for everyone in the field as it lights the path to a more informed, inclusive, and scientifically grounded discourse. To normalize this remarkable plant, we must speak a language understood not only by industry insiders and consumers but also by researchers, scientists, and politicians."
― Christian Gray, Partner, Atlas Consulting Inc.
“Years of misinformation about cannabis is reflected in the colorful but misleading “dope” vocabulary. Shedding the War on Drugs requires new and positive terminology. Paleschuck’s work demonstrates how you can make the transition with ease.”
― Jorge Cervantes, Author, The Cannabis Encyclopedia
Ultimately, the book challenges readers to reconsider the words they use and the meanings they convey when discussing cannabis, paving the way for a more informed and normalized dialogue.
"Cannabis vs Marijuana: Language, Landscape and Context" isn't just a book—it's a catalyst for change in the ongoing conversation about cannabis.
About the Author:
With over 20 years of brand-building experience serving American Express, MasterCard, PepsiCo, and Microsoft and 12 years in the cannabis industry developing cannabis brands, David Paleschuck is the Founder of the Branding Bud Consulting Group. He consults with both those currently in the industry and those wanting to enter it.
About the Publisher:
Little Giant Press is a champion of unique narratives and alternative perspectives. We believe that every voice has a story worth telling, a perspective worth exploring, and a truth worth sharing. Our commitment is to amplify the voices that often go unheard, the stories that challenge the status quo, and the ideas that spark revolutions.
