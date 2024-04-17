AI in Energy Summit 2024: Shaping the Future of Energy with Next-Gen Technology
Meet 150+ energy leaders in Houston, June 17-18, 2024, at AI in Energy. Discover AI's potential to revolutionize your enterprise.HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the future of the energy sector, transforming energy production and distribution processes, as highlighted at the AI in Energy Summit.
In such a fast-moving field, it is imperative to know where and how AI and machine learning are being leveraged most successfully among the energy sector, to remain ahead of the technological curve. As the global demand for energy continues to rise, the importance of innovative and cost-effective digital transformation grows with it.
This June (17-18), the inaugural AI in Energy Summit in Houston, TX will help organizations in the energy sector unlock the potential of artificial intelligence to assist them in increasing agility, flexibility, and resilience to meet the global demand for energy.
Some of the distinguished speakers include:
- Ido Biger, Chief Information and Data Officer, Delek US Holdings
- Brent Railey, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- Dr. Erin Boyd, Chief Digital Commercial Transformation Officer, AES Corporation
- Mariah Judd, Director of Innovation, Colonial Pipeline Company
- Srimoyee Bhattacharya, Team Lead Americas Portfolio Data Science, Shell
- Kiara Thomas, Innovation Lead, Noble Corporation
- Inderpreet Jalli, Senior Load Forecast Analyst, NRG Energy
- Weichand Li, Head of Machine Learning, ARAMCO Research
Hosted by the world’s largest community of oil and gas professionals, Oil & Gas IQ, the AI in Energy Summit boasts a range of workshops, discussion groups, panel discussions, and case study presentations, like this one from Noble Corp’s Innovation Lead, Kiara Thomas, “Advancing AI at Noble Corp: Preparing for the Impact of Scaling Innovative Applications.”
During this case study presentation, attendees will learn how Noble Corp has successfully leveraged emerging technologies to streamline and automate their processes, how they are advancing their agility and preparing for the impact of AI, and how they created a framework for fostering innovation from the ground up.
Attendees will also hear from the likes of Shell, BP, Aramco, Delek, Chevron, Xcel Energy, and many more.
To learn more about the AI in Energy Summit, download the official Event Guide or visit the event website at www.ai-in-energy.com, where energy leaders can also take advantage of early bird discounts.
AI in Energy Summit
June 17-18, 2024 | Houston, TX
Powering the energy sector of the future with artificial intelligence
Oil & Gas IQ
IQPC
+1 646-253-5526
email us here