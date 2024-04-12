Technomic reveals global opportunities for the pasta menu category

New report identifies consumer, menu and operator insights related to the pasta category

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technomic released the 2024 Pasta Global Menu Category Report, allowing operators and suppliers alike to leverage deep category insights, from consumer preferences for cheeses, noodle types and toppings to the latest menu trends and operator performance for both global chains and local leaders.

“The pasta category is currently experiencing a period of growth at foodservice locations in much of the world, rebounding from the pandemic-era operating conditions that impacted casual Italian eateries and other sit-down venues more so than other types of restaurants,” explains Aaron Jourden, director of international research and insights at Technomic. “With away-from-home pasta consumption ticking up, particularly in markets across Latin America and parts of Europe, operators are taking a fresh approach to menu development that balances tradition with innovation, experience with convenience and authenticity with localization.”

Key findings:

Globally, consumers are purchasing more pastas during away-from-home occasions than they were two years ago

Menu trends influencing new pastas on chain menus include elevated flavors, local relevance and plant-based options

The pasta category is expected to remain on a modest growth track in the coming years, largely influenced by the overall performance of the full-service segment

New product development within pasta will continue to function as a key driver of traffic for both existing and new customers

The report is a deliverable included in Technomic’s Global Foodservice Navigator program, which provides ongoing tools to keep at the forefront of evolving consumer, menu and operator trends on both a country and global level.

Learn more: https://www.technomic.com/reports/global-menu-category-reports

About Technomic
Technomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Informa
Informa is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.

Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.

