Hancock Grammar School Hosts a Literacy Night at Sea

“How will you top this next year?” one family asked as they left the Hancock Grammar School’s Family Literacy Night recently.

On March 27th, Title 1 staff from Hancock Grammar School (HGS), Renee Clark and Yasmin Beal, hosted an over-the-top (under-the-sea) literacy event that gathered 400 students, family members, and community members. Considering HGS has about 170 students, that is a pretty good haul!

The day began with Alexandra Hinrichs, an award-winning author from Bangor, visiting the school to read her book The Lobster Lady. The book tells the story of Virginia Oliver, who is still lobstering at 103 years old. Oliver was featured in a Boston Globe story that quickly became a meme. One student said, “I have never met a published author.” By meeting published authors, students can see that writing and telling their essential stories is a future path for them.

After reading her book, Hinrichs spent the day helping students write their own stories from special memories and dreams of becoming future authors. Another student shared, “I enjoyed learning how you became an author!” Later, during the Literacy Night event, the Briar Patch Bookstore in Bangor brought several copies of Hinrichs’ book. Ms. Hinichs generously stayed for the event to sign them and talk with families. The Briar Patch also donated several copies of the book to students who could not attend the after-school event.

Background knowledge is a critical component of good literacy instruction. With that in mind, the Title 1 team organized several events to support and engage their budding readers and authors. In addition to talking with the author, the community showed up in a big way to teach students about lobstering and ocean life.

As a sternwomen, Virginia Oliver bands and measures lobsters. She also figures out which ones are bearing or females laying eggs and determines which lobsters to throw back and which are keepers. This is how the lobstering community works to make their industry sustainable. To give the students that experience, the school got a few lobsters. Lobsterman Cameron Hardison brought a trap and equipment to band and measure lobsters. He taught students how to measure lobsters and figure out if the lobsters were male or female. Students were even able to practice measuring and banding lobsters! One student commented, “I enjoyed the lobster education and learning how to band and measure lobsters.”

When Virginia Oliver hauls a trap, she sees a lot of other sea life. The Downeast Institute, based on Beals Island, showed up with an incredible touch tank. Students could touch and learn about lobsters, seaweed, starfish, and crabs. The Downeast Institute even brought a very rare blue lobster! HGS teachers were on hand to help students handle the creatures with care and provide support for those students who needed a little extra encouragement. As always, the teachers go the extra mile for their students!

The Family Literacy Night was extra special for the Thomas family. Pete Thomas, the great-grandfather of one of the students, loves to do woodworking. He made wooden lobster boat ornaments for students to take home as a souvenir. On display, Mr. Thomas brought a blue ribbon small wooden lobster boat that he made. There were three generations of the Thomas family participating that night, which is pretty amazing!

Once students looked at mini-versions of lobster boats, it was time to get aboard the real deal. Roger and Lance Kennedy and Jenna Colby came with their lobster boat, the F/V Break N’ Even. Students learned important vocabulary like F/V, which stands for Fishing Vessel. Students went over the boat from stem to stern. The Kennedys and Colby showed students the different parts of a trap, their buoys, and how to haul traps from the ocean. It gave the students a real sense of Virginia’s job.

Virginia isn’t the only person famous for lobstering. Jacob Knowles is a fifth-generation lobsterman and social media celebrity who has about 1.6 million followers on YouTube. That’s as many followers as the entire population of Maine! Jacob came to family literacy night to meet with families and share some of his fishing knowledge with everyone. Students commented “It was an epic night!!”

After such an amazing night of literacy, learning, and lobster, it was time to head home.

One family shared, “I love all the fun new things you all are doing at school! Sounds so engaging and fun for the students and staff.”

Another family said, “Thank you for a great evening. The boys had a good time. We ended our evening with books from the book fair and a book from the author! The Black Sheep food truck, thanks for the grub was nice to not make supper!”

Everyone agreed this Family Literacy Night was a keeper!