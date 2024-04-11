Ninth Annual Maine Farm to School Cook-off Slated for May 7th

(Pictured: Student Caleb Pratt representing RSU 54 in last year’s cook-off)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Program is kicking off its 9th annual Maine Farm to School Cook-off in May. The cook-off aims to showcase the culinary skills of school nutrition professionals and students while promoting locally grown products in school meals. Teams representing schools across Maine, consisting of one student and one school nutrition professional, will compete to be the 2024 Farm to School Cook-off Champion! This year, one competition will be held at Central Maine Community College on May 7, 2024, from 11 am-2 pm. The competition will be live-streamed for those who would like to watch remotely and support the school teams.

Teams of school nutrition professionals and students representing Auburn, Lewiston, and RSU 75 will participate in this year’s event. Each team will prepare two lunch meals (one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian) within a specific time frame using at least three ingredients that are grown, raised, caught, or manufactured in the State of Maine and meet National School Breakfast and Lunch Program requirements as well as one USDA food. Local chicken breast donated by Maine Family Farms in Portland, ME, and local tofu from Heiwa Tofu in Rockport, ME, will be used as “challenge” ingredients in the competition. All recipes will later be shared in a Maine farm-to-school cookbook.

A panel of judges for the cook-off will include a student/student representative, school nutrition director, and professional chef. The dishes will be scored based on presentation, taste, creative use of the challenge ingredients, and feasibility for use in a school kitchen. Other criteria will include teamwork, food safety, and time management.

For more information on Maine’s Farm and Sea to School program, visit https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/nutrition/programs/farmtoschool.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the cook-off but need to confirm prior to the day of the event. For more information and to confirm coverage, contact Marcus Mrowka at marcus.mrowka@maine.gov.