Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,925 in the last 365 days.

Gun owners seek court order to expedite concealed carry permits in LA County

A group of gun owners and Second Amendment advocates asked a federal judge to force Los Angeles County to issue concealed carry permits without delay, claiming that the current 18-month wait violates their constitutional rights.

You just read:

Gun owners seek court order to expedite concealed carry permits in LA County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more