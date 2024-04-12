ZTransform continues team expansion, hiring Mark Brown as new SVP of Solutions & Development
Mark will undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to deliver innovative systems and workflows that focus on the client experience and end user productivity.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTransform, a leading technology systems and solutions provider serving the broadcast, corporate new media, sports venue, education, and government sectors, has further expanded its leadership team, with the appointment of industry veteran, and market strategist, Mark Brown as SVP of Solutions & Development.
— Ben Wolk - Managing Partner, ZTransform
With more than 30 years’ experience in media production industries, Brown has worked on some formidable video streaming, television broadcast, and adjacent video technology projects for industry-leading corporations, including Warner Brothers Discovery, Yankee Entertainment & Sports Network, Madison Square Garden, DirecTV, ESPN, Viacom, Verizon, Spark Sports, Staples Arena, ABC, Disney, Sony Pictures, Hulu, Microsoft, major television broadcast groups, and many others.
In his new role at ZTransform, Brown will work closely with the senior leadership team to strategically identify and respond to new business opportunities in new sectors and regions. as well as manage pre-sales engineering, and proposal development. His responsibilities will also extend to cultivating and managing strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, vendors, and other external entities to enhance business growth potential and ensure that proposed solutions meet the evolving and dynamic needs of Ztransform customers.
Prior to joining ZTransform, Brown was Director & Principal Solutions Architect at Warner Brothers Discovery where he was responsible for aligning clients’ video streaming business objectives with technology solutions; designing and integrating video streaming technology solutions for high profile clientele for major entertainment and sports brands.
“Mark has built a reputation for delivering highly successful, ‘hands-on’ client-focused technology solutions to some of the world’s most high-profile M&E brands” said Ben Wolk, managing partner, ZTransform. “His knowledge spans the entire digital video media ecosystem and his ambition to fulfill customers’ commercial and creative aspirations matches ours. Mark will undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to deliver innovative systems and workflows that focus on the client experience and end user productivity. We’re privileged to have him on our team.”
Brown has vast experience in a multitude of video environments, including Direct to Consumer (D2C), OTT/OVP including video on demand (SVOD, AVOD) and FAST, SSAI/DAI, TV Everywhere, content management, cloud-based media services, MVPD's, broadcast television, satellite DTH, cable networks, production and post-production, and studios.
Brown started off as a systems engineer at SAIC in 1986 and worked his way up the career ladder at companies such as Tektronics and Sony Systems Integration Center (SIC), and later became CTO & Executive Vice President of SignaSys, Inc. More recently, Brown secured executive leadership roles, including Director & Corporate Principal at Ascent Media, Director of Solutions Architecture & Professional Services at Verizon Digital Media Services and as Chief Strategy Officer of Technology & Business development at MPS Broadband.
“ZTransform has an unwavering commitment to its customers; resolving challenges and presenting opportunities with incredibly well-thought-out technology,” said Brown. “The company’s positive attitude, team spirit and its personable people are what’s making the business thrive. I’m looking forward to helping develop strategies and providing tactical market guidance to roll out new initiatives that will continue its momentum into untapped sectors and regions.”
To fulfill client demands and support the broadening of its services portfolio, ZTransform has rapidly increased its team over the last few months, across sales, engineering, project management, and administrative disciplines. Recent developments include the promotion of Paul Catterson to General Manager, the recruitment of Bob Hawkanson as SVP of Sales for North America, and Dewey Cash as Senior Design Engineer. Further additional appointments include Bryce Livengood as Senior Account Manager. Pierce Cottingham as Senior Accountant and Dennis McLaughlin as Installer.
Brown, along with many of the ZTransform team, will be attending NAB 2024. To arrange a meeting visit: https://ztransform.com/nab-2024.
