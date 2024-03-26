ZTransform Appoints Bob Hawkanson as SVP of Sales, North America
Systems and solutions provider continues team expansion and accelerates nation-wide growth strategy
I'm looking forward to helping more organizations recognize that even within the confines of space and budget, their big or disruptive ideas can be realized when ZTransform is part of the equation”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTransform, a leading technology systems and solutions provider serving the broadcast, corporate new media, sport venue, education, and government sectors, has appointed Bob Hawkanson as SVP of Sales for North America as a continuum of its growth strategy.
With two decades of technical operations and sales management experience in the media and technology space, Hawkanson brings with him a deep knowledge of unique production environments.
Prior to joining ZTransform, he held the position of Solution Sales Manager at Panasonic Connect, working on both ST-2110 and Cloud-based projects, ranging from high end sports venues to Houses of Worship. His previous role, as Director of Broadcast Sales for PRG/VER, saw Hawkanson manage large scale remote production facilities for events such as the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open tennis championships, The Masters golf tournament, as well as League of Legends and Dota 2 eSports tournaments. Hawkanson has also worked extensively in the gaming industry as Director of technical operations for many televised events, including the World Series of Poker, Poker After Dark and High Stakes Poker, during his time at Poker Productions and Show Partners.
“Bob fosters a long list of industry relationships and offers a wonderful balance of sales experience and hands on operational expertise in high pressure media production environments,” observes Ben Wolk, managing partner, ZTransform. “His extensive knowledge of leading-edge technologies, including ST-2110, IP and cloud workflows, combined with his passion to solve problems and take on commercial and technical challenges, syncs perfectly with ZTransform’s values - and will greatly resonate with our customers.”
At ZTransform Hawkanson will lead the sales team, spearheading the company’s growth strategy for new and existing industry sectors while expanding its geographical footprint. Located in Florida, Hawkanson, will increase ZTransform’s presence in the Southeast of the USA and beyond since the Seattle-based company has typically, but not exclusively, delivered its services to customers in the Pacific Northwest.
“I’m excited to be representing the ZTransform brand and leading such a motivated team of sales professionals,” said Hawkanson. “The opportunities are vast and the company’s dazzling reputation for providing first-class services gives me a huge advantage. I am looking forward to helping more organizations recognize that even within the confines of space and budget, their big or disruptive ideas can be realized when ZTransform becomes part of the solution equation.”
ZTransform is steadily expanding its entire team from sales to engineering to admin, and broadening its portfolio of services, which spans facility planning through to operational readiness. Recently, the company announced the promotion of Paul Catterson to General Manager and the recruitment of Bryce Livengood as Senior Account Manager. Further additional appointments include Dewey Cash as Senior Design Engineer, Pierce Cottingham as Senior Accountant and Dennis McLaughlin as Installer.
"Our growth initiative is fueled by our customers’ ambitions; to break commercial and technical boundaries and achieve practical and incredible media facilities, whether they are large or small,” concludes Wolk.
For more information visit www.ztransform.com.
