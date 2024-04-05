ZTransform adds SMPTE ST 2110 expert to engineering team
Dewey Cash fills newly created position of Senior Design Engineer
Dewey has been at the forefront of IP-based technology since it started and could be described as one of the driving forces behind its adoption and success in the media and entertainment industry.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZTransform, a leading technology systems and solutions provider serving the broadcast, corporate new media, sports venue, education, and government sectors, has cemented its SMPTE ST 2110 capabilities by appointing Dewey Cash to the newly created position of Senior Design Engineer.
— Erik Utter - Founder & President, ZTransform
Well-known for his intricate knowledge of SMPTE ST 2110 systems and workflow design, Cash has worked as a consultant and design engineer specializing in large, complex broadcast and AV projects for over 35 years.
In 2015, Cash joined Imagine Communications as Project Manager, when the shift toward IP-based infrastructure first began and SMPTE ST 2110 was a fledgling IP standard. Over the course of eight years there, Cash helped to design and deploy ST 2110 systems for master control, routing and digital signage applications; overcoming the challenges associated with new technology standards, as well as directly influencing its successes.
Cash has overseen some of the largest system integrations in the industry including Arizona Cardinals Stadium (ST 2110 Control Room), Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Bucks (ST 2110 Control Room), Lucas Oil Stadium (ST 2110 Control Room), Bell Media Canada (ST 2110 Playout and Routing), NFL Networks (ST 2110 Routing), Microsoft (ST 2110 Routing), and many more.
Earlier in his career, Cash held design engineering positions at Beck TV and the United States Air Force, and more recently as Senior Project Engineer at Reidel Communications.
“Dewey’s knowledge of ST 2110 is second to none,” said Erik Utter, founder and president of Ztransform. “He’s been at the very forefront of IP-based technology since it started and could be described as one of the driving forces behind its adoption and success in the media and entertainment industry. His level-headed attitude and calmness have already proven to be a great asset to the team; he offers a different level of assurance and inspiration when it comes to system design and implementation.”
For twelve months before joining the company full-time, Cash provided consultancy services to ZTransform for major engagements, including the recently rewarded media facility project at Southern Methodist University.
In his new full-time position as Senior Design Engineer, Cash will be responsible for the design and implementation of all SMPTE ST 2110 systems, leading projects and supporting the company’s growth strategy in new and existing industry sectors.
“I believe ZTransform has reached an important milestone in its evolution, having gained traction with some of the world’s biggest brands and expanded its visibility across multiple industries in a relatively short time,” Cash says. “It feels great to have already shared in the company’s success, and I am looking forward to shining a light on the talents of ZTransform’s growing team – and helping its clients to overcome perceived commercial and technical barriers. It’s such an inclusive company where everyone has a voice, and everyone’s voice is heard.”
Ztransform is continuing to expand its team across sales, engineering, project management, and administrative disciplines to fulfill client demands and support the broadening of its services portfolio. Recently, the company announced the promotion of Paul Catterson to General Manager, the recruitment of Bob Hawkanson as SVP of Sales for North America, and Bryce Livengood as Senior Account Manager. Further additional appointments include Mark Brown as SVP of Solutions & Development, Pierce Cottingham as Senior Accountant and Dennis McLaughlin as Installer.
For more information visit www.ztransform.com.
BEN WOLK
ZTransform
+ 12536250737
email us here