Sheeva.AI Empowers In-Vehicle Services Marketplace for New Citroën Vehicles in India

Sheeva.AI use cases

Sheeva.AI's top use cases

The solution is the first location-based platform for in-vehicle payments that enables secure, innovative, frictionless customer experience

We want to enable a simpler, more secure customer experience for in-vehicle services by using precise vehicle location to activate and authorize payments at the point of service.”
— Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI
NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI today announced in-vehicle payment technology through SheevaConnect™product suite for Citroën C3 Aircross SUV AT, the most budget-friendly automatic mid-sized SUV in India. The in-vehicle payments technology will allow the new Citroën C3 Aircross AT owners to pay for fuel at 32,000 fueling stations across India.

“We’re very excited to see our technology come to life for Citroen drivers in India,” says Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO and founder of Sheeva.AI. “We want to enable a simpler, more secure customer experience for in-vehicle services by using precise vehicle location to activate and authorize payments at the point of service.”

Klochikhin adds that other Sheeva.AI use cases, like parking and tolling, are coming soon for Citroën owners.

The first Sheeva.AI-enabled Citroën C3 Aircross SUV AT vehicles are now available in showrooms across India. Sheeva.AI’s innovative product suite is currently rolling out globally with over 2,000,000 service points – including fuel pumps, parking spaces, and EV chargers – mapped in the Sheeva.AI database.

Here’s how it works: A person drives up to a SheevaConnect-enabled petrol station. With Sheeva.AI technology seamlessly integrated, users can effortlessly complete transactions using their preferred UPI provider through the MyCitroën Connect mobile app.

Upon arrival, drivers are greeted by attendants who dispense fuel and swiftly scan the QR code on their point-of-sale terminal, granting permission to proceed. Following fueling, drivers can conveniently depart with a digital receipt securely processed through the MyCitroën Connect mobile app's interface.

About Sheeva.AI

Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen. Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.

Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan). Anish Agarwal has led the Sheeva India business since 2021 as the fully owned subsidiary Sheeva Connected India Pvt Ltd.

More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s

FOR INTERVIEWS AND MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ankit Bhatia
Business Development & Program Manager
abhatia@sheeva.ai
+91.8076615185

Trevor Curwin
Sheeva.AI
+1 415-646-6063
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Sheeva.AI Empowers In-Vehicle Services Marketplace for New Citroën Vehicles in India

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Trevor Curwin
Sheeva.AI
+1 415-646-6063
Company/Organization
Sheeva.AI
8521 Leesburg Pike, Suite #250
Vienna, Virginia, 22182
United States
+1 415-646-6063
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen. Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session. Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan). In India, Sheeva.AI does business as Sheeva Connected India Pvt Ltd. More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sheevaai/

More From This Author
Sheeva.AI Empowers In-Vehicle Services Marketplace for New Citroën Vehicles in India
Sheeva.AI Opens Global API to All Automotive OEMs to Simplify In-Vehicle Payment Integrations
Sheeva.AI and Visa Acceptance Solutions launch new platform to bring tokenization to in-vehicle payments
View All Stories From This Author