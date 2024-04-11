ADAO APPLAUDS U.S. SENATE FOR ESTABLISHING THE 19TH ANNUAL “NATIONAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK”
ADAO APPLAUDS U.S. SENATE FOR ESTABLISHING THE 19TH ANNUAL "NATIONAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK"
The resolution also directs the U.S. Surgeon General to issue a warning to all Americans about the dangers of asbestos exposure.
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work, applauds the U.S. Senate for unanimously declaring April 1-7, 2024 National Asbestos Awareness Week to raise awareness and draw attention to the ongoing manmade asbestos disaster in the United States. The resolution (S.Res. 635) also directs the U.S. Surgeon General to issue a warning to all Americans about the dangers of asbestos exposure.
“After more than a century of imports and use, asbestos continues to put lives at risk across the country. We must continue to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent exposure to this dangerous chemical as it continues to be legal in the United States,” said Linda Reinstein, co-founder and President of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization.
“Every year 40,000 Americans lose their lives to asbestos-related diseases. Asbestos can be found in our homes, schools, and workplaces and consumer products. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Senators Tester and Daines for their unwavering leadership and dedication to raising asbestos awareness and advancing prevention efforts with the 19th Resolution to establish Asbestos Awareness Week in April. We are now extending this week into a full month of asbestos awareness action and advocacy,” she finished.
“Asbestos has a long, troubling history in the state of Montana, and exposure to this dangerous substance is tragically still all too common,” said resolution co-sponsor, Senator Tester (D-MT). “Communities across our state like Libby and Troy have been hit especially hard, and those folks deserve the resources to get their communities cleaned up and made whole. On top of resources, it’s critically important we arm folks with up-to-date information on how to keep our communities safe, which is why I was proud to introduce this resolution to shed light on the ongoing crisis and finally make asbestos a thing of the past.”
“Too many Montanans have suffered from asbestos exposure and the related health impacts that can take years to appear,” said resolution co-sponsor Senator Daines (R-MT). “As we continue to raise awareness around the risks of asbestos, we also must continue to help clean up communities like Libby and Troy and help protect the health and wellbeing of Montanans everywhere.”
The Resolution was introduced by Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) and co-sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL); Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ); Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT); Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR); Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA); and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA).
The 19th National Asbestos Awareness Week Senate Resolution is supported by: AFL-CIO, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Federation of Teachers, American Public Health Association, Asbestos Victims Support Group Forum UK, British Occupational Hygiene Society, Center for Environmental Health, Collegium Ramazzini, Environmental Information Association, Environmental Working Group, Hazards Magazine, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, International Association of Firefighters, Johnny O Perea Foundation for Asbestos Education & Relief (2005-2016), Kids In Danger, London Asbestos Support Awareness Group, Mesothelioma Hope, National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), OSH Africa, SOS AMIANTO – Portuguese Association Against Asbestos, and Toxic-Free Future.
Read the full text of the 2024 S.Res 635 Asbestos Awareness Week Resolution: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-resolution/635
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.

