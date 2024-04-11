National Park Service Awards $110,950 to North Dakota Communities

BISMARCK – The National Park Service (NPS) announced an award of $110,950 to North Dakota from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). These funds are authorized by Congress through LWCF and allows the state to further allocate these funds to support local public parks projects, state conservation, and expand outdoor recreation access.

The grants will be distributed to the following projects in North Dakota:

$56,000 to the town of Lisbon to improve two campgrounds within Sandager Park.

$54,950 to the town of Towner to replace the public restroom.

Since 1965, the NPS has provided more than 40,000 LWCF grants, primarily funded with federal offshore oil and gas lease revenue, to states and local communities. In 2019, Senator Cramer helped pass the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, which was signed into law by former President Donald Trump. The legislation reauthorized and reformed LWCF program so states receive at least 40 percent of its funding. LWCF grants are locally determined and competed at the state level through a process designed and managed by state partners of NPS.