MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northwest, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest, D.C.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the Intersection of 10th and Spring Road, Northwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult male shooting victim who was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Moments later, MPD was notified of a second victim, who arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was later pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Gee Chisley of Temple Hills, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24053934

###