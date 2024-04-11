MPD Arrests Second Man in June 2023 Fatal Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a woman on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Northeast.

At approximately 10:08 pm, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, First District officers responded to the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 54-year-old Tavonayna Glenn, of no fixed address, with gunshot wound injuries. She died at the scene.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, members of the First District Crime Suppression Team located and arrested 25-year-old James Outland, of no fixed address. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

Previously, on December 3, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

